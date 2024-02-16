Push for new product safety regulations on lithium-ion batteries as fire concerns grow

Over the years, Tom Kennedy and his family have built a lifetime of memories in their home, but what happened this past December is one he wishes had never been made.

“My sister called me and said: ‘Tom, the house is on fire,'” Kennedy recalled.

Just days before Christmas, a fire broke out in his Sandy Spring, Maryland, garage, quickly spreading to other parts of the home. It wasn't long before firefighters found the cause: lithium-ion batteries he had purchased for his yard tools. Kennedy said he bought the batteries last summer from a local hardware store and kept them on their chargers in his garage, where they sat for months until they exploded.

Though many by now have heard of fires caused by faulty or after-market batteries in e-mobility devices like e-bikes or scooters, Kennedy said he had no idea the batteries powering his tools posed a risk.

We're making it easier for you to find stories that matter with our new newsletter — The 4Front. Sign up here and get news that is important for you to your inbox.

“I didn't know that, and I guarantee you, no one in my neighborhood knew that,” he said. “They do now.”

Stories like his have become increasingly common as the use of lithium-ion batteries has soared during the past 20 years. The batteries fuel thousands of everyday products, but have also been blamed for exploding and causing deadly house fires.

The risk is fueling a growing push for the U.S. to impose federal regulations governing their safety in products — something fire safety experts called for this week in a congressional hearing. As of now, safety standards are voluntary.

Though national data is hard to find, cities like New York reported more than 250 fires caused by e-scooters, e-bikes and hoverboards last year alone.

Closer to home, a spokesman for Montgomery County Fire & Rescue Service said it battled at least 24 major fires involving these batteries last year. Fairfax County had 17 incidents and the District had eight, according to the International Association of Fire Chiefs.

At least 19 people died across the nation because of fires caused by micromobility devices powered by lithium-ion batteries from January 2021 through November 2022, according to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission.

“Anything that used to have a power cord and has a battery now probably has a lithium-ion battery,” explained Adam Barowy, an engineer who studies the batteries for Underwriter Laboratories' Fire Safety Research Institute. “They are so good at what they do. They provide a lot of power.”

The batteries, which range in size, power products including mobile phones, toothbrushes, hand vacuums, security systems, kids toys and more. According to an industry analyst with SmarterX, a retail and consumer goods data company, the batteries can be found in more than 40,000 consumer products.

Barowy said while most of these aren't cause for concern, some can be, if the batteries aren't safely charged and stored.

His team has studied how quickly things can go wrong when lithium-ion battery cells overheat and go into what they call "thermal runaway." In one of FSRI’s experiments, an e-scooter erupted from smoke to flames in just seconds.

“I think we're all still learning about the hazards of lithium-ion batteries and the types of things that can happen with unregulated products,” he said.

His organization has developed voluntary safety standards. Barowy said that, after Singapore adopted them, the country saw its number of tragedies involving e-mobility products and lithium-ion batteries drop from about 100 incidents in 2020 to 10 in 2022.

There are signs federal regulation could be on the way. A U.S. House committee recently advanced legislation that would create a safety regulation for rechargeable lithium-ion batteries used in products like e-bikes. It has yet to be approved by Congress.

Until then, the CPSC said in a statement to News4: "Development of potential mandatory safety rules is a time-consuming process, under existing statutes" and that its focus is to "provide important safety information as quickly as possible to industry and consumers."

Kennedy just wishes he had more of a warning on the batteries he bought so he would've known not to keep them on their chargers. He said it will take well over a year for him to be able to move back home. Until then, he's sharing his family's unforgettable Christmas story with anyone who will listen.

“That might save a lot of people's property," he said. "Could save some lives.”

Using lithium-ion batteries safely

Don't leave batteries on the charger. Once they're charged, unplug them.

Place larger lithium-ion batteries, like those for power tools, on timers, so the charger will automatically shut off.

Be wary of after market batteries and only use batteries recommended or made by the manufacturer for your product.

Never throw these batteries in the trash. Take them to a battery recycling center or hazardous waste site.

Don’t try to manipulate or alter the batteries. Experts said this dramatically increases risk of fire.

Source: UL’s Fire Safety Research Institute and the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission

This story was reported by Susan Hogan, produced by Katie Leslie, shot by Steve Jones and edited by Jeff Piper.