National Guard Members and US Capitol Police Officers Test Positive for Coronavirus

There are growing concerns the Jan. 6insurrection at the U.S. Capitol was also a superspreader event for the men and women defending it.

Quarantined to a room in a Crystal City hotel, a Virginia National Guard member is positive for COVID-19. Suffering with a fever and congestion, he’s alone and nearly 100 miles from home. His wife talked to the News4 I-Team, which agreed not to reveal her identity since her husband is not cleared to speak with the media.

"The fact that so many of them are coming down with COVID, tested positive for COVID, and not having adequate medical supplies or medical care or nutrition, that's what's concerning me," she said.

This week she brought him a care package from home to keep his spirits up. She said he’s had trouble getting basic medical supplies like a thermometer, cough medicine and Tylenol because he can’t leave his room.

She told the I-Team she thinks some of this could have been prevented.

“Absolutely, absolutely,” she said. “The soldiers are in close proximity to each other for so long. The fact that they are working very long shifts and they're very tired. The nutrition is not the best.”

Her husband’s not alone. He told her 20% of the 600 people in his Virginia Guard unit have tested positive. In total, as many as 200 Guard members deployed to protect the District during and after the U.S. Capitol riots have tested positive.

A union official told the I-Team at least 38 U.S. Capitol Police employees have also tested positive since Jan. 6. U.S. Capitol Police officers have been lobbying the agency for weeks to get more vaccinations. Its 2,000 members remain on the job near members of Congress who travel by plane from all corners of the country and gather inside the complex.

Many families worry Guard members were exposed while resting in less-than-ideal locations, like inside a nearby parking garage or on the marble floors inside the Capitol complex.

“As a military spouse, my heart broke. I just keep thinking of these men and women. They just deserve better. They really deserve better. They've given so much,” said the wife of the Virginia guardsman.

Members of Congress say they’ve asked for better accommodations for remaining Guard members to prevent further spread of the virus.

“The fact that these men and women uprooted their lives, part of their job as Guard, means that we owe them an obligation to make sure that they’re safe,” said Sen. Mark Warner (D-Va.). “And if they’re going to continue to be deployed, some of them through March here at the Capitol, then they should be high on the priority list of getting vaccinations.”

“There’s a lot of lessons to be learned,” said Congresswoman Eleanor Holmes Norton (D-D.C.). “I recognize that this was an unprecedented event … I can only hope that lessons have been learned. These troops are going to be here for another several months, and I think now you're beginning to see the kinds of actions that should have been taken."

As for that lack of medical supplies, she said, “I’ll be looking into that.”

The I-Team reached out to the National Guard for a response on steps being taken to prevent the spread of the virus and any complaints about lack of medical supplies but has not yet heard back.

