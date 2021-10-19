Jan. 6 Defendant Says He Was Asked to Testify Before House Committee

People accused of crimes at the Capitol on Jan. 6 may testify before the House, new court documents suggest.

Thomas Vinson, a Kentucky man who pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor charge, said the House select committee investigating the Capitol attack asked him to speak, a court filing Tuesday says.

“Mr. Vinson, through Counsel, has been approached by the House Select Committee on January 6 to testify regarding the events he witnessed on January 6, 2021,” the filing says.

Vinson’s lawyer asked the court to allow him to travel to D.C. to testify.

The committee did not immediately respond to an inquiry about the prospects and timing of a public hearing featuring people charged on Jan. 6.

Vinson is set to be sentenced in D.C. federal court on Friday.

