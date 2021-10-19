Capitol Insurrection

Jan. 6 Defendant Says He Was Asked to Testify Before House Committee

A Kentucky man who pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor charge said the House select committee investigating the Capitol attack asked him to speak

By Scott MacFarlane, News4 I-Team Reporter and NBC Washington Staff

Getty Images

People accused of crimes at the Capitol on Jan. 6 may testify before the House, new court documents suggest.

Thomas Vinson, a Kentucky man who pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor charge, said the House select committee investigating the Capitol attack asked him to speak, a court filing Tuesday says. 

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

“Mr. Vinson, through Counsel, has been approached by the House Select Committee on January 6 to testify regarding the events he witnessed on January 6, 2021,” the filing says. 

Vinson’s lawyer asked the court to allow him to travel to D.C. to testify. 

The committee did not immediately respond to an inquiry about the prospects and timing of a public hearing featuring people charged on Jan. 6. 

capitol riot 9 hours ago

EXPLAINER: How Lawmakers Are Investigating the Jan. 6 Riot

Donald Trump Oct 14

House Panel Investigating Jan. 6 Capitol Riot Will Move to Refer Steve Bannon for Criminal Contempt

Capitol Riots 5 hours ago

Jan. 6 Panel Plans Contempt Vote as Trump Sues Over Probe

Vinson is set to be sentenced in D.C. federal court on Friday. 

Stay with NBC Washington for more details on this developing story. 

This article tagged under:

Capitol InsurrectionScott MacFarlanejan. 6 riot
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Weather Changing Climate Videos Investigations NBC4 Responds 4 Your Home U.S. & World Politics Health Changing Minds NBCLX NBC Sports The Scene Community Vote: Polls & Trivia
Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions
Contact Us