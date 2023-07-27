GAO report: Black veterans denied benefits at higher rate than other groups

A new government report obtained by the News4 I-Team shows Black veterans had the lowest approval rating among all groups when it comes to disability claims.

While the Department of Veterans Affairs says it’s a top priority to address any disparities, it hasn’t looked into the root causes, according to the report.

Congress mandated the new study by the Government Accountability Office. It looks at disability claims data by race and ethnicity over a 10-year span ending in fiscal year 2020, the most recent full year of data.

The GAO found in that time frame, Black veterans received the lowest approval rating with 61% overall. That compared to white veterans with 75%.

The report showed those differences also were prominent when broken down by sex with Black males and Black females having a lower approval rating.

“Thank God we finally have validation, because this has been such a long standing issue for disparities in compensation claims for all minority veterans, but certainly for Black veterans,” said Barbara Ward, an Air Force veteran who formerly worked as the director of the Center for Minority Veterans.

She said she’s seen studies before but hopes this time, there will be action.

“There needs to be a plan. When you do an action plan, then it says this is the mission, this is what we hope to accomplish. These are our objectives. These are our timelines. These are the people that are going to be held accountable. You have to have goals that are measurable,” she said.

Earlier this year, the News4 I-Team, along with NBC News and other NBC stations around the country, told the stories of black vets who fought for years for some of the same benefits given to their White counterparts with similar conditions.

The GAO also focused on certain medical conditions, including hearing loss, which had the largest disparity between Black and white male veterans. Post-traumatic stress had a 13% difference.

The study acknowledged steps taken by the VA to better track the issue but said it also lacks a comprehensive plan for gathering race data or insight into the root cause of the disparities.

That's something the VA's newly announced Equity Team and Equity Assurance Office with the Veterans Benefits Administration hopes to address.

The GAO did interview veteran service organizations about what might have contributed to the disparities. Answers included lack of awareness among some vets with getting help filing claims, missing or incomplete records, potential for bias and the possible impact of military discharge status.

On Wednesday, the I-Team’ pressed VA Secretary Denis McDonough for any specifics on a plan and a timeline the GAO report says it wants.

"We believe several steps we have begun to take are responsive to what the GAO is looking for," McDonough said. "As I said ... we take it very seriously and support and concur with the recommendations the GAO has put out. As for timing ... I want veterans to see and to understand and to ultimately feel and experience that we're approaching this with urgency."

He couldn’t provide any promise on a specific timeline to the I-Team, but the agency has 180 days to respond with steps they'll take to address the recommendations.

Ward is anxious to see any movement forward.

"I don't think the issue is about them being able to," she said. "I think the VA has always had the ability to rectify this issue. It's whether or not they are sincere in making the commitment to do it now.”

Reported by Tracee Wilkins, produced by Rick Yarborough, and shot and edited by Carlos Olazagasti.