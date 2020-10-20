Photos: Kobe Bryant's Lakers Jersey at Smithsonian's NMAAHC

NBA champion Kobe Bryant is now a part of the Smithsonian’s National Museum of African American History and Culture (NMAAHC).

The Lakers jersey Bryant wore during Game Five of the 2008 NBA Finals will be displayed in the “Sports: Leveling the Playing Field” gallery. Two-thousand eight also marks the year in which the five-team NBA champion also won the league’s MVP award.

Here's a look at the jersey now on display.