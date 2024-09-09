Where to find presidential debate watch parties and specials in DC

A presidential debate means one thing in the D.C. area: watch parties!

If you’re here, you likely know that Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump will face off for the first time in a debate hosted by ABC News on Tuesday. NBC News will broadcast the full debate live and offer primetime coverage starting at 8 p.m.

If you want to watch with some fellow election nerds (and perhaps an on-theme drink), D.C. is the place to be.

In general, we recommend making reservations or at least showing up early to snag a seat.

Here are watch parties and specials for your debate night.

Presidential debate watch parties in the DC area

The Admiral

1 Dupont Circle, Washington, D.C.

Details

Tune into the debate on 15 TVs inside and on the patio. Quench your thirst with Blue Wave and Red State shots ($6.50), discounted draft refills ($5.75) or a burger, fries and beer special ($17.99).

All-Purpose takeout specials

Shaw, Riverfront and AP Pizza Shop in Bethesda

Details

Picking up pizza for a private watch party? Three All-Purpose locations will offer free focaccia breadsticks or garlic bread for any to-go order over $50. You must order online and use promo code VOTE.

Boundary Stone

116 Rhode Island Ave NW, Washington, D.C.

Reservations

This Bloomingdale pub will show the debate at full volume and serve a drink called Kamala's Coconut Daiquiri, made with local Cotton & Reed rum.

Johnny Pistolas

2333 18th St NW, Washington, D.C.

Details

Watch the debate projected on a 12.5-foot screen while sampling $10 drink specials including the Filibuster Buzz, the Bipartisan Breeze and the Swing State Sangria.

Madhatter

1319 Connecticut Ave NW, Washington D.C.

Details

The Trump vs. Harris showdown will be shown on all TVs – with the sound on – at this Dupont bar and restaurant. Specials include $8 smash burgers, $5 Jello-O shots and Taco Tuesday deals.

metrobar

640 Rhode Island Avenue Northeast Washington, D.C.

Details

The transit-themed bar’s debate watch party coincides with specials for Industry Night and the “Beetlejuice” sequel at the Metro-themed bar. You’ll find $9 specialty cocktails from 4-11 p.m.

Royal Sands Social Club

26 N Street SE, Washington, D.C.

Details

Dip into the pool-themed bar for Brat or Mar-a-Lago Punch shots ($6.50). Other specials include $6 Kona drafts, $10 frozen drinks, $2 off sushi rolls and a $10.50 slider trio.

Large groups are welcome to watch the debate on 25 TVs.

Shaw’s Tavern

520 Florida Ave. NW, Washington, D.C.

Details

Enjoy taco and margarita specials while the debate is shown on TVs on two floors and the covered patio. Doors open at 7 p.m. Grab a reservation for a table or show up early for a seat at the bar.

Solaire Social

8200 Dixon Avenue, Silver Spring, Maryland

Details

The new food hall in Silver Spring will offer an all-day happy hour to soothe any debate-related nerves. You’ll also find $20 beer pitchers or buckets, plus Tequila Tuesday specials.

Whitlow’s Debate Watch Bingo Party

901 U Street NW, Washington, D.C.

Details

Whitlow’s adds a twist to their debate watch party with a Bingo game built around campaign buzzwords. Winners could get prizes including Whitlow’s t-shirts and gift cards.

Head to the second floor of Whitlow’s to play and watch the debate on five TVs and a large screen.

Union Pub

201 Massachusetts Ave NE, Washington, D.C.

Details

For one of D.C.'s most politically-oriented bars steps from the U.S. Capitol, debate night is basically the Super Bowl.

Sip on coconut or orange drinks, join a drinking game and grab specials including $4 shots and discounted pitches and beer buckets.

Make reservations or get there early (very early) to beat the crowd.

