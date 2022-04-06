What's DC's Best Restaurant? RAMMY Awards Finalists Announced

The Restaurant Association Metropolitan Washington announced the finalists for their 2022 RAMMY Awards on Tuesday. The awards will recognize top chefs; restaurants; cocktail, beer and wine programs, and more.

A selection of award categories will be decided via public voting here on NBC Washington beginning later this month.

The winners will be announced at an awards gala July 24 at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center.

Read on for the full list of finalists:

Stay informed about local news and weather in the D.C. area. Get the NBC4 Washington app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

New Restaurant of the Year:

Caruso's Grocery

Daru

Dauphine's

L'Ardente

Oyster Oyster

Cocktail Program of the Year:

Bresca

Serenata

Service Bar

Silver Lyan

The Imperial

Beer Program of the Year:

Boundary Stone

Caboose Tavern

Quarry House Tavern

Shelter

Sweetwater Tavern

Wine Program of the Year:

Albi

Northside Social

Queen's English

Reveler's Hour

Slate Wine Bar

Rising Culinary Star of the Year:

Will Fung, China Chilcano

Christian Irabien, Muchas Gracias

Kat Petonito, The Duck & The Peach, La Collina, The Wells

Suresh Sundas, Daru

Elias Taddesse, Mélange

Favorite Gathering Place of the Year:

Casta's Rum Bar

Comet Ping Pong

Pennyroyal Station

St. Vincent Wine

The Pug

Best Brunch of the Year:

A&J Restaurant

ala

Blend 111

Maialino Mare

Nina May

Favorite Fast Bites:

Happy Gyro

Little Miner Taco

Little Sesame

Pogiboy

Sunday Morning Bakehouse

Hottest Sandwich Spot:

Cracked Eggery

Mangialardo's

Queen Mother's

The Girl & The Vine

Your Only Friend

Outstanding Pop-Up Concept:

A Presto! Italian Foods

Bun Papa

Della Barba Pizza

JUNE

Tacos A La Madre

Splendid Holidays at Home:

Bayou Bakery

Convivial

Kinship

Stellina

Unconventional Diner

Standout Family Meal Packages To Go:

2Fifty Texas BBQ

Mintwood Place

Muchas Gracias

Neighborhood Provisions

Thompson Italian

Employee of the Year:

Raphael Beltran, Et Voila

Amanda Bell, All Purpose - Shaw

Nicole Burdett, Taco Bamba - Springfield

Oscar Iglesias, Moon Rabbit

Herman Machado, The Salt Line - Navy Yard

Manager of the Year:

Gian Mario Cabiddu, Alta Strada, DC

Sylvain Frances, Et Voila Restaurant

Rob Heim, Shaw's Tavern

Atul Narain, Rasika and Rasika West End

Laure Tartar, Bresca

Service Program of the Year:

Chloe

Iron Gate

Joe's Seafood, Prime Steak & Stone Crab

Rose's Luxury

Tail Up Goat

Casual Restaurant of the Year:

Baan Siam

La Famosa

Makan

Ruthie's All Day

The Roost

Upscale Casual Restaurant of the Year:

Albi

Anju

Nama

Rooster and Owl

Shilling Canning Company

Pastry Chef of the Year:

Rochelle Cooper, The Duck & The Peach, La Collina, The Wells

Tammy Saunders, Minibar

Katherine Thompson, Thompson Italian

Alicia Wang, No Goodbyes

Aude Buisine, Un Je Ne Sai Quoi

Formal Fine Dining Restaurant of the Year:

Cranes

Jônt

Rasika West End

1789 Restaurant

Xiquet by Danny Lledó

Chef of the Year:

Matt Adler, Caruso's Grocery

Cedric Maupillier, Convivial

Shamim Popal, Lapis

Michael Rafidi, Albi

Rob Rubba, Oyster Oyster

Restaurateur of the Year: