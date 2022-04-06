What's DC's Best Restaurant? RAMMY Awards Finalists Announced

The Restaurant Association Metropolitan Washington announced the finalists for their 2022 RAMMY Awards on Tuesday. The awards will recognize top chefs; restaurants; cocktail, beer and wine programs, and more.
A selection of award categories will be decided via public voting here on NBC Washington beginning later this month.
The winners will be announced at an awards gala July 24 at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center.
Read on for the full list of finalists:
New Restaurant of the Year:
- Caruso's Grocery
- Daru
- Dauphine's
- L'Ardente
- Oyster Oyster
Cocktail Program of the Year:
- Bresca
- Serenata
- Service Bar
- Silver Lyan
- The Imperial
Beer Program of the Year:
- Boundary Stone
- Caboose Tavern
- Quarry House Tavern
- Shelter
- Sweetwater Tavern
Wine Program of the Year:
- Albi
- Northside Social
- Queen's English
- Reveler's Hour
- Slate Wine Bar
Rising Culinary Star of the Year:
- Will Fung, China Chilcano
- Christian Irabien, Muchas Gracias
- Kat Petonito, The Duck & The Peach, La Collina, The Wells
- Suresh Sundas, Daru
- Elias Taddesse, Mélange
Favorite Gathering Place of the Year:
- Casta's Rum Bar
- Comet Ping Pong
- Pennyroyal Station
- St. Vincent Wine
- The Pug
Best Brunch of the Year:
- A&J Restaurant
- ala
- Blend 111
- Maialino Mare
- Nina May
Favorite Fast Bites:
- Happy Gyro
- Little Miner Taco
- Little Sesame
- Pogiboy
- Sunday Morning Bakehouse
Hottest Sandwich Spot:
- Cracked Eggery
- Mangialardo's
- Queen Mother's
- The Girl & The Vine
- Your Only Friend
Outstanding Pop-Up Concept:
- A Presto! Italian Foods
- Bun Papa
- Della Barba Pizza
- JUNE
- Tacos A La Madre
Splendid Holidays at Home:
- Bayou Bakery
- Convivial
- Kinship
- Stellina
- Unconventional Diner
Standout Family Meal Packages To Go:
- 2Fifty Texas BBQ
- Mintwood Place
- Muchas Gracias
- Neighborhood Provisions
- Thompson Italian
Employee of the Year:
- Raphael Beltran, Et Voila
- Amanda Bell, All Purpose - Shaw
- Nicole Burdett, Taco Bamba - Springfield
- Oscar Iglesias, Moon Rabbit
- Herman Machado, The Salt Line - Navy Yard
Manager of the Year:
- Gian Mario Cabiddu, Alta Strada, DC
- Sylvain Frances, Et Voila Restaurant
- Rob Heim, Shaw's Tavern
- Atul Narain, Rasika and Rasika West End
- Laure Tartar, Bresca
Service Program of the Year:
- Chloe
- Iron Gate
- Joe's Seafood, Prime Steak & Stone Crab
- Rose's Luxury
- Tail Up Goat
Casual Restaurant of the Year:
- Baan Siam
- La Famosa
- Makan
- Ruthie's All Day
- The Roost
Upscale Casual Restaurant of the Year:
- Albi
- Anju
- Nama
- Rooster and Owl
- Shilling Canning Company
Pastry Chef of the Year:
- Rochelle Cooper, The Duck & The Peach, La Collina, The Wells
- Tammy Saunders, Minibar
- Katherine Thompson, Thompson Italian
- Alicia Wang, No Goodbyes
- Aude Buisine, Un Je Ne Sai Quoi
Formal Fine Dining Restaurant of the Year:
- Cranes
- Jônt
- Rasika West End
- 1789 Restaurant
- Xiquet by Danny Lledó
Chef of the Year:
- Matt Adler, Caruso's Grocery
- Cedric Maupillier, Convivial
- Shamim Popal, Lapis
- Michael Rafidi, Albi
- Rob Rubba, Oyster Oyster
Restaurateur of the Year:
- Michael Babin, Neighborhood Restaurant Group
- Ashok Bajaj, Knightsbridge Restaurant Group
- Mark Bucher, Medium Rare
- Andrew Dana and Daniela Moreira, Call Your Mother, Timber Pizza, Turu's Pizza, Mercy Me
- Scott Drewno, Danny Lee, The Fried Rice Collective