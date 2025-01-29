Kings Dominion is celebrating 50 years of thrill-seeking in 2025 and has a lineup of fun activities starting in March to celebrate the milestone.

The amusement park outside Richmond, Virginia, is kicking off a golden year filled with a new rollercoaster, and an extensive lineup of new shows and new and returning events as it celebrates its 50th anniversary.

While the park will be open for the 2025 season on Sat., March 29, season pass holders will have a chance to get ahead of the fun on March 28 for the park's preview night. If you are a silver, gold or prestige season pass holder, you can enjoy being one of the first riders on the park's brand-new wing roller coaster Rapterra.

Here is the park's full schedule to add to your calendar:

March 29 : Opening Day

: Opening Day March 29 – April 6 : Spring Break Days

: Spring Break Days May 24 - Sept. 1 : Soak City Water Park Open

: Soak City Water Park Open July 4-5 : Star Spangled Nights

: Star Spangled Nights May 31 - Aug. 3 : A Golden Summerbration: The park’s 50th anniversary celebration filled with exclusive, limited-time experiences you can read about here.

: A Golden Summerbration: The park’s 50th anniversary celebration filled with exclusive, limited-time experiences you can read about here. Sept. 19 - Nov. 2 : Halloween Haunt

: Halloween Haunt Sept. 20 - Nov. 2 : Tricks & Treats family-friendly fall festival

: Tricks & Treats family-friendly fall festival Sept. 20 - Nov. 2: Ocktoberfest

“Kings Dominion is dedicated to creating unforgettable experiences for guests of all ages, and we are living up to that commitment this year with the launch of our world record-breaking rollercoaster Rapterra and the expanded offerings we have in store for our 50th anniversary,” Vice President and General Manager Bridgette Bywater said in a statement. “We’re delivering more entertainment, unique experiences and ways to make lasting memories all season long.”

The park's annual WinterFest event is notably missing from the 2025 events lineup.

A Kings Dominion spokesperson confirmed WinterFest will not return in 2025. The holiday event debuted in 2018.

For more information and ticket information, visit the park's website.