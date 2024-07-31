World's tallest, longest ‘launched wing' roller coaster coming to Virginia's Kings Dominion

Kings Dominion has news for thrill-seekers: The amusement park outside Richmond, Virginia, will unveil the world’s tallest and longest launched wing roller coaster, the company said. That means the ride will get off to a powerful start, with riders positioned on either side of the track.

Rapterra will become the park's 14th roller coaster, replacing the inverted launched roller coaster, Volcano: The Blast Coaster, which the park retired in 2018.

Rapterra will hit 65 mph and flip riders upside down three times, King Dominion said in an announcement Wednesday. It’s designed to create the sensation of flight. The coaster with an 89-second ride will stand 145 feet tall and stretch 3,086 feet.

"We are excited to unveil Rapterra, the must-do ride of 2025, at Kings Dominion," Vice President and General Manager Bridgette Bywater said in a statement. "This extraordinary addition promises new thrills for our guests, making it the perfect centerpiece for our 50th anniversary celebration and reaffirming why Kings Dominion is the ultimate destination for unforgettable memories and exhilarating excitement."

Construction is underway in the Jungle X-Pedition section of the park and is expected to be complete in the fall. Rapterra is set to open in 2025. Go here for ticket information.

