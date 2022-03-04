The Weekend Scene: Comedy Fest and First Signs of Cherry Blossoms

Cherry blossom buds and warm weather are sure signs of spring in the Washington, D.C., area, and it will be a lovely weekend to explore the DMV.

Storm Team4 says highs may reach the low 60s on Saturday and mid-70s on Sunday. Here’s the full forecast.

The famed Yoshino cherry trees around D.C.’s Tidal Basin on Thursday began to show green buds, the first of six stages culminating in peak bloom, the National Park Service said.

If you want a bloom-filled photoshoot now, head to National Harbor. Their Okame cherry trees already have some pink flowers.

For more spring fun, check out the Once Upon a Spring festivities at the Gaylord National Hotel. Kid-friendly events include painting demos, scavenger hunts and cookie decorating.

Tag @nbcwashington on Instagram for a chance to be featured.

While it’s still chilly on Friday night, check out a comedy festival at the Kennedy Center’s Studio K. The lineup for “RIOT! Funny Women Stand Up” including Natasha Leggero, Liza Treyger and Brittany Carney on Friday and Megan Stalter, Ali Kolbert and Denise Taylor on Saturday.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

There are two shows each night and tickets start at $29. Here’s more information.

Rorschach Theatre has been around for decades and during the pandemic it leaned on creativity to keep the D.C. theater company alive. News4’s Tommy McFly looks at the unique experience that has the audience exploring all over Washington.

“Catch Me If You Can” at Arena Stage can please fans of theater, con-man stories or Leonardo DiCaprio/Tom Hanks movies. The musical comedy stage show will run through April 17. Here’s where to find tickets.

Sunday is officially Marion Barry Day in the District, honoring what would have been the longtime mayor’s 86th birthday. Celebrate the D.C. icon with live performances, a clothing collaboration with Moechella and Somewhere plus an art auction from a D.C. artist. It’s going down at 1239 First St. SE from noon to 4 p.m. Sunday. Here’s more information.

More Things to Do in the D.C. Area This Weekend

Keep up with all the most fun things to do and places to be in D.C., Maryland and Virginia with The Scene.