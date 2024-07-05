The Weekend Scene: What to do Independence Day weekend in the DC area

Subscribe to The Weekend Scene newsletter to get our picks delivered straight to your inbox — every Wednesday

The Fourth of July may have come and gone, but that doesn't mean that fireworks are over yet. Here's a look at weekend displays and more exciting this to do this weekend in the D.C. area.

Weekend fireworks

Six Flags America Fireworks Celebration

Fri. and Sat., Six Flags America, tickets start at $25

🔗 Details

Celebrate the Fourth at Six Flags America! The park’s July 4th Fireworks Celebration includes live DJs all day, nighttime foam parties, dance performances and more. Enjoy a day’s worth of rides, slides and entertainment, then wrap up with fireworks starting each night at 9:15 p.m. VIP Fireworks Packages are available for the best view, extra amenities and tons of space.

2024 Bladensburg Fireworks: The American Frontier

Fri., July 5, 6 to 9:30 p.m., Bladensburg Waterfront Park (4601 Annapolis Road), free admission

🔗 Details

On Friday, July 5, join the Wild West-themed festivities at Bladensburg Waterfront Park, where DJ Flava from 93.9 WKYS will keep the party lively from 6 to 9:30 p.m.

Take in a variety of food trucks and family-friendly amusements including pony rides, a birds of prey show, a mechanical bull and an appearance from "Toy Story's" own Woody. Embrace the spirit of the Wild West with cowboy hats and boots as you celebrate under the night sky.

Cap off the night with a stunning fireworks display shortly after 9 p.m.

In case of rain, this event will be rescheduled to Sunday, July 7.

Laurel Fourth of July Celebration

Sat., July 6, events begin at 11 a.m. before fireworks at 9:15 p.m., fireworks set off at Laurel Lake, free

🔗 Details

The City of Laurel is having its 45th Annual Independence Celebration on July 6, featuring a parade, car show, live performances and its volunteer-organized fireworks display. Alcohol, coolers, backpacks, sparklers and pets are prohibited. Service animals are allowed.

Mid-County Sparkles

Sat., July 6, music begins at 6 p.m. before fireworks at 9:15 p.m., Albert Einstein High School (11135 Newport Mill Road, Kensington, Maryland), free admission

🔗 Details

This post-Independence Day party begins at 6 p.m. on Saturday, July 6 with performances from Joe Falero and Downtown Sound. Free parking and shuttle service from Westfield Wheaton will be provided starting at 5:30 p.m. Lawn chairs, coolers and blankets are welcome. Food vendors will be available for purchase, but alcoholic beverages and pets are prohibited.

Free outdoor movies

Things to do in D.C.

Pixar Putt: Through Aug. 4, The Wharf, $30.50+

Bridgerton Craft Soiree: Fri., 6-9 p.m., Merry Pin at 7350 Georgia Avenue NW, $12

Nationals vs. Cardinals: Sat. and Sun., Nationals Park

NGA First Saturdays: Sat., National Gallery of Art, free

Cool Down Movie Time: The Princess and the Frog: Sat., noon to 2 p.m., Anacostia Community Museum,f ree

Singalong Saturdays: Live band karaoke: Sat., 7-9 p.m., The Wharf’s Transit Pier, free

National Museum of Women in the Arts free day: Sun., 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., free but tickets required

Things to do in Maryland

Global Bites Fest: Through July 6, Rockville

Dino Safari Festival: July 4 to Aug. 4, at Westfield Montgomery Mall, $20.88+

Shakespeare In The Parks: “A Midsummer Night's Dream”

Fri., 7:30 p.m., Watkins Regional Park, free

Sat., 7:30 p.m., Meadowside Nature Center in Rockville, free

Live music at Babycat Brewery: Thurs., Fri., Sat. and Sun., Kensington, Maryland, free admission

Surprisingly Savannah: The Mobile Tour: Sat. and Sun., National Harbor, free

Things to do in Virginia

MAGICAL MYSTERY DOORS – A Tribute to The Beatles, Led Zepplin, and The Doors: Fri., The Birchmere in Alexandria, $35

EU Sugar Bear: Sat., Workhouse Art Center in Lorton, free

Comedian Donnell Rawlings: Sat., The Birchmere in Alexandria, $49.50

Specialty tour: “Hamilton’s BFFs and Frenemies”: July 5-12, Gadsby's Tavern Museum in Alexandria, $8 per person ages 5 and up.

