The Weekend Scene: National Book Festival, Opera in the Outfield and more things to do in the DC area

Sometimes, it feels like you can't leave home without spending a bunch of money. But if you're on the hunt for free and cheap stuff to do in the D.C. area, this weekend has lots of good news for you.

The National Book Festival is hosting high-profile authors on Saturday, plus kid-friendly activities, at the Washington Convention Center on Saturday.

More free picks include Opera in the Outfield at Nats Park, the WOW Indonesia! Festival, Bowie’s Fairwood Music Festival. Plus, kids can attend get free tickets to the first weekend of the Maryland Renaissance Festival. Huzzah!

On Monday, which is National Dog Day, you can take your pup for a ride on National Harbor's Capital Wheel. Dogs ride free with an adult ticket.

And there are some dining deals for Restaurant Week, too.

Alexandria Restaurant Week continues through Sunday. Discounted prix fixe menus are still available at many D.C. and Maryland restaurants, includinng Bresca, Ambar, The Daily Dish, Immigrant Food, MI VIDA, Succotash Prime, Bistro Du Jour, Gatsby, The Grill and Seven Reasons restaurants.

Weekend highlights

Free for kids this weekend

Maryland Renaissance Festival

Weekends through Oct. 20, plus Labor Day, Annapolis, $14-26 (before Sept. 8)

🔗 Details

The Maryland Renaissance Festival is back for its 48th season with jousting tournaments, giant turkey legs and costumed revelers aplenty near Annapolis.

During opening weekend, one kid under 15 can attend with an adult who bought a ticket (kids under 7 can always go for free). On Labor Day, seniors 62 and up can attend for free.

With more than 200 professional performers on 10 stages, the schedule has something for everyone. Look for bite-sized Shakespeare plays, daring stunt shows, story time and bards performing music and comedy.

Pro tips: Buy tickets in advance because they will sell out. Bring plenty of cash for food and drinks. Go early to beat crowds, traffic and heat. We have more pro tips here.

Free pick

National Book Festival

Sat., 9 a.m. to 8 p.m., Walter E. Washington Convention Center

🔗 Details

The National Book Festival returns to downtown D.C. this weekend, bringing top authors to the Walter E. Washington Convention Center.

The free, daylong celebration of books has something for bookworms of all ages.

Sandra Cisneros marking 40 years since the release of “The House on Mango Street”

A hundred years after James Baldwin’s birth, Ayana Mathis, Viet Thanh Nguyen and Eric Deggans will discuss the lasting influence of his work on writers (Make a day of it by stopping by the Portrait Gallery’s Baldwin exhibit!)

James Patterson talking about “The Secret Lives of Booksellers and Librarians”

A Literature to Life performance of Erika L. Sánchez’s novel “I Am Not Your Perfect Mexican Daughter”

As popularity of the romantasy genre surges, Rebecca Yarros will talk about her books on the main stage

Go here to see the full lineup. Doors open at 8:30 a.m.

Free pick

Opera in the Outfield

Sat., gates open at 4:30 p.m., free

🔗 Details

See a broadcast of Puccini’s "Turnadot" on the outfield grass or the stands of Nationals Park. The Washington National Opera production, which sold out in May, will be sung in Italian, but there will be English subtitles on screen.

Doors open at 4:30 p.m. before the concert at 6 p.m. Outfield wristbands will be given out on a first-come, first-served basis. You can pick them up at the Family Picnic Area located on the left of Center Field Plaza.

Before the show, enjoy live dance and music, including a performance by Step Afrika!, plus photo opportunities made for families and a chance to win prizes.

Remember, Nats Park's strict bag policy will be in effect.

Concerts this weekend

Big Star’s “Radio City” 50th Anniversary, 7 p.m. Saturday, Union Stage, $25

An all-star lineup – Mike Mills (R.E.M.), Jon Auer (The Posies), Pat Sansone (Wilco) and Chris Stamey (The dB's) – joins drummer Jody Stephens, the last surviving member of Big Star, to pay tribute to the second album by the forefathers of power pop, “Radio City.” These guys are familiar with playing Big Star’s songs together, having teamed up on several tours of the cult band’s third album as “Big Star’s Third.” And it’s always a great show. Details.

Santigold, 8 p.m. Saturday, Fillmore Silver Spring, $53

Singer-songwriter with a punk ethic blends pop, hip-hop, new wave and dub. Known for an energetic, retro live performance. Details.

Things to do in D.C.



DCBX16: “The Super Bowl of USA Latin Dance Festivals”: Thurs. to Mon., Westin DC Hotel, $40+

Embassy Row Rooftop Night in Havana Under the Stars with Latin Band: Fri., 7-10 p.m., The Ven at Embassy Row, $25-$35

Oh He Dead: Fri., The Atlantis, $25

WWE Smackdown: Fri., Capital One Arena

DC United: United Night Out: Sat., Audi Field, $27+

National Book Festival: Sat., Walter E. Washington Convention Center, free

Joy of African Movement dance class: Sat., 9-10 a.m., National Museum of African Art, free

Hi Lawn's Caribbean Festival: Sat., Hi-Lawn at Union Market, $10

WOW Indonesia! Festival: Sun., 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., 3rd-7th Street, Pennsylvania Avenue, free

Washington Spirit International Friendlies Double Header

Spirit vs. Kansas City Current at noon

Chelsea FC vs. Arsenal FC at 4 p.m.

Audi Field, $64-$125

Women's Equality Day Power Up Concert: Sun., 6:30 p.m., The Kennedy Center, $50-$150

Things to do in Maryland

Maryland Renaissance Festival: Weekends through Oct. 20, plus Labor Day, Annapolis, $14-26 (before Sept. 8)

FYI: Kids can go for free on Aug. 24 and 25. "One child aged 7 through 15 is admitted free with each adult ticket purchased. Children 6 and under are always free," the festival said.

Seniors aged 62 and over can go for free on Labor Day. No ticket is needed.

Maryland State Fair: Aug. 22 to Sept. 8, 200 York Road, Lutherville-Timonium, admission is $8.25 (ages 6-11) or $13.25 (age 12 and older) if purchased in advance

Foodie Fridays - Taste the Land: Fri., 6:30-8:30 p.m., Josiah Henson Museum and Park in Bethesda, $15

Kensington Community Block Party: Sat., 2-4 p.m., Kensington House Lawn, free

Fairwood Music Festival: Sun., 1-6 p.m., Fairwood Community Park in Bowie, free

Hand Dance Social: Sun., 6-8:30 p.m., Roosevelt Center in Greenbelt, free

Lesson from 6 to 6:30 followed by open dance

Free dog rides on the Capital Wheel for National Dog Day: Mon., National Harbor, free

Things to do in Virginia

Indigo Girls and Melissa Etheridge: Sat. and Sun., Filene Center at Wolf Trap, $55

Around the World Food Festival: Sat., 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., Oronoco Bay Park in Alexandria, free entry

Blues, Brews & BBQ feat. The Nighthawks: Sat., 6-9 p.m., Dirt Farm Brewing in Bluemont, Virginia, $20

Lake Accotink Park Celebration Day: Sat., 11 a.m. to 6:30 p.m., Springfield, free

Free boat rentals, nature activities and amusements

Starlight Drive-in Cinema double feature of “Migration” and “Elemental”: Sat., gates open at 6 p.m., Sully Historic Site, free

