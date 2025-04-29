Youth shot during struggle with Virginia State Police then arrested, police say

A male under age 18 was shot during a struggle with a Virginia State trooper and then arrested early Tuesday for outstanding warrants, according to Virginia State Police and the Fairfax County Police Department.

At about 12:45 a.m. Tuesday, a Virginia State trooper was notified a driver fled during a Fairfax County police traffic stop near Burke Station Road and Main Street.

The trooper responded to the 4800 block of Powell Road, where the vehicle was registered. A pair of Fairfax County K-9 units joined the trooper at a home to assist.

When police saw the suspect near the vehicle and gave him commands to stop, he ran, police said.

The trooper tackled him and during the struggle, a shot was fired. Law enforcement did not immediately say who opened fire or why.

The suspect was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

No officers were injured, according to police.

The suspect is in custody for outstanding warrants and additional charges are pending. Virginia State Police are leading an investigation into the suspect for unauthorized use of a vehicle. Police say the suspect is a "known gang associate." They did not release his name.