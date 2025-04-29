Fairfax County

Youth shot during struggle with Virginia State Police then arrested, police say

The suspect is in custody for outstanding warrants and police say additional charges are pending

By Taylor Edwards

NBC Universal, Inc.

A male under age 18 was shot during a struggle with a Virginia State trooper and then arrested early Tuesday for outstanding warrants, according to Virginia State Police and the Fairfax County Police Department.

At about 12:45 a.m. Tuesday, a Virginia State trooper was notified a driver fled during a Fairfax County police traffic stop near Burke Station Road and Main Street.

Stream NBC4 newscasts for free right here, right now.

Watch button  WATCH HERE

The trooper responded to the 4800 block of Powell Road, where the vehicle was registered. A pair of Fairfax County K-9 units joined the trooper at a home to assist.

When police saw the suspect near the vehicle and gave him commands to stop, he ran, police said.

We have the news you need to know to start your day. Sign up for the First & 4Most morning newsletter — delivered to your inbox daily.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

Northern Virginia 19 hours ago

Rep. Gerry Connolly steps down as top Oversight Democrat and won’t seek reelection as cancer returns

Prince William County Apr 26

Police shooting in senior living facility kills 1, injures woman

The trooper tackled him and during the struggle, a shot was fired. Law enforcement did not immediately say who opened fire or why.

The suspect was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

No officers were injured, according to police.

The suspect is in custody for outstanding warrants and additional charges are pending. Virginia State Police are leading an investigation into the suspect for unauthorized use of a vehicle. Police say the suspect is a "known gang associate." They did not release his name.

This article tagged under:

Fairfax CountyVirginiaCrime and CourtsNorthern VirginiaFairfax County Police
Dashboard
Newsletters Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Federal Worker Resources Subscribe to The 4Front Storm Team4 Changing Climate See It, Share It Videos Investigations Consumer Money-Saving Tips Scam Alerts Recalls Submit a tip The Scene Subscribe to The Weekend Scene Sports Washington Commanders
About NBC4 Washington Our news standards TV Schedule Our apps NBC4 TV Schedule Submit photos and video Submit a consumer complaint Take our daily flash survey Promotions Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us