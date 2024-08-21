Hear ye, hear ye: Maryland Renaissance Festival returns this weekend with free kids' tickets

The Maryland Renaissance Festival is back for its 48th season with jousting tournaments, giant turkey legs and costumed revelers aplenty near Annapolis.

The festival runs on Saturdays and Sundays through Oct. 20, plus Labor Day weekend.

With more than 200 professional performers on 10 stages, the schedule has something for everyone, including bite-sized Shakespeare plays, daring stunt shows, story time and bards sharing their talents in music and comedy. Plan plenty of time to people-watch for extravagant costumes, explore artisan shops, feast and toast flagons of mead and ale.

Buy tickets before making the trip — the festival often sells out, especially if the weather is nice.

We're making it easier for you to find stories that matter with our newsletter The 4Front. Sign up here and get news that is important for you to your inbox.

Through Sept. 8, admission is $26 for adults aged 16-61, $23 for those aged 62+ and $14 for kids 7 to 15. Kids 6 and under can go for free. From Sept. 14 to Oct. 20, admission prices go up to $18-$32.

Families can get a deal on Children's Weekend, which is Aug. 24 and 25. One child under 15 will be admitted for free for each adult ticket purchased (it's always free for kids 6 and under).

On Labor Day Monday, seniors aged 62 and up can enter for free. No need to buy a ticket – just show up at the gate!

Here are some pro tips to maximize your merriment:

Bring cash! Food and drink vendors are cash-only. There's an ATM, but the lines can get long.

Want to save money? Pack a lunch and head back to your car for a picnic.

Get in the spirit by going in costume! Raid your closet for a Seinfeld-style puffy shirt and accessories, or arrive early to rent one. Rentals start at $10 for kids and $20 for adults.

Go early to beat traffic, crowds and heat. It's much easier to find a seat in the shade at the first jousting tournaments of the day.

Pick one or two shows to attend, but plan plenty of time to wander the expansive grounds.

Want to know what's up for your weekend? Sign up for The Weekend Scene, our newsletter about events, experiences and adventures for you and for your family around the DMV.