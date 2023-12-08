The Weekend Scene: DMV Black Restaurant Week and quick holiday trips

Subscribe to The Weekend Scene newsletter to get our picks delivered straight to your inbox — every Wednesday

We’re not surprised that Taylor is the Time Person of the Year, besting co-finalists King Charles, Barbie and the Trump prosecutors… but what if she was up against Santa?

We shudder to think, and luckily we don’t have to. Although tickets to the 9:30 Club’s Bey vs. Tay Dance Party go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. (or should we say, Tay 💜 Bey?).

If D.C.’s top music on Spotify is any indication, we all need to calm down about The Anthem’s New Year’s Eve party: Taylor’s Version.

Happy Hanukkah, and safe travels to anyone headed to spend time with family.

DMV Black Restaurant Week

📅 Through Sun., Dec. 10

📍 Restaurants in every ward

🔗 Details

After you work up an appetite by holiday shopping, stop at one of dozens of eateries participating in DMV Black Restaurant Week.

Here are the participating restaurants, broken down by ward.

Holiday Craft Fair at the Brentwood Arts Exchange

📅 Sat.

📍 3901 Rhode Island Avenue, Brentwood, Maryland

💲 Free entry

🔗 Details

Live music, a Maryland Meadworks Tasting Lounge and crafts to entertain kids add some extra cheer to this holiday craft fair within Brentwood Arts Exchange.

It's the perfect chance to explore the Gateway Arts District. Many businesses are rolling out the holiday red carpet. Stop by open artists' studios at the Washington Glass School and Portico Gallery and Studios and shop more markets at spots including miXt Food Hall and Material Things.

10th Annual Kris Kringle Christmas Market

📅 Dec. 8-10

📍 Charles County Fairgrounds (8440 Fairgrounds Road, La Plata, Maryland)

💲 $5 (free for children 10 and under)

🔗 Details

This German-style Christmas market is a fan favorite every year because of its light displays, tasty Christmas treats, music and fireworks.

Fresh holiday decorations will be sold, too.

If you’re there on Friday at 5 p.m., you can take in the splendor of Santa and the official tree lighting.

Hours are Friday, 4-8 p.m.; Saturday, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Sunday 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Christmas in Middleburg

Head out to Loudoun County to take carriage rides past decorated storefronts and sip free hot chocolate from Scruffy’s Ice Cream Parlor. The library’s Model Railroad Extravaganza (Fri. and Sat.) and the third annual Dickens of a Dog Show (Sat.) are just some of this weekend’s special events.

Next Saturday (Dec. 17), Middleburg will dial up the charm for “A Dickens Christmas” with a street fair/market and outdoor performances of “A Christmas Carol.”

Neabsco Boardwalk Holiday Walk of Lights

📅 Open at 5:30 p.m. Fri., Sat. and Sun., plus 12/12 (sensory night),12/15-12/17 and 12/20-12/23

📍 Woodbridge, Virginia

💲 Free

🔗 Details

Stroll the boardwalk, walking through light tunnels and festive displays over the water.

Free parking is available at Rippon Middle School and Porter Traditional School. A shuttle bus will take visitors straight to the light display.

Concessions and restrooms are available at the park.

Disney Encanto x CAMP

📅 Opens Fri.

📍 Tysons Corner Center, Virginia

💲 $37+

🔗 Details

Here's a great experience to gift for any “Encanto” obsessed little ones in your life.

Behind the magic door inside the CAMP venue/toy store, you’ll be transported to La Familia Madrigal’s magical Casita for an hour of exploring themed rooms and secret passages, plus singalongs led by costumed actors playing townspeople from the movie.

Our Melissa Mollet said it was a hit with her girls!

Winter’s Eve

📅 Sat., 3-6 p.m.

📍 Glen Echo Park in Glen Echo, Maryland

💲 Free

🔗 Details

The Art Deco designs and Cuddle Up sign make the perfect backdrop for a wintry DIY photoshoot anytime, but Winter’s Eve (Sat., 3-6 p.m.) is a lovely free, kid-friendly outing.

Expect glass-blowing demos, open studios, crafts and live music.

Don't forget to check out the Puppet Co.'s holiday shows or Adventure Theatre's "The Lion, The Witch, and The Wardrobe."

Concerts this weekend

Scream, 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Black Cat, $20

The hardcore pioneers share the stage with another iconic D.C. band, the post-hardcore Soulside. Details.

GA-20 and Black Joe Lewis, 8 p.m. Thursday, Union Stage, $25

Named after a vintage amplifier, GA-20 offers heavy, electric blues both fresh and nostalgic. Co-headliner Black Joe Lewis is another retro artist, delivering James Brown-inspired funk and soul. Details.

We Are Scientists, 8 p.m. Friday, Union Stage, $22/$40

Dance-rockers came to prominence amid the post-punk revival of the ‘00s and continue to bring infectious beats and frenetic riffs. Details.

Things to do in D.C.

Norwegian Tree Lighting Ceremony at Union Station

Thurs., 6 p.m., free entry

Columbia Heights Tree Lighting & Market

Fri., 4-8 p.m., Columbia Heights Civic Plaza, free

Spark! Chevy Chase Winter Market

Sat., 1-5 p.m., Connecticut Avenue NW, free entry

Mt. Pleasant Holiday Market

Sun., 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Lamont Plaza, free

Menorah Lighting Ceremony

Sun., celebration 4-7 p.m., lighting at 4:30 p.m., Union Station, free

Gay Men's Chorus of Washington Holiday Sing-Along

Tues., Hotel Zena, $10-$30 (pay what you can)

Things to do in Maryland

Patti LaBelle

Fri., 8 p.m., MGM National Harbor, $165+ (verified resale)

Takoma Park Gift Market

Fri., 5-9 p.m., 201 Ethan Allen Ave., free

Light Up the Lakefront

Sat., 4-7 p.m., Rio Lakefront in Gaithersburg, free

Empowered Women International Holiday Market

Sun., 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Silver Spring Civic Building, free

Things to do in Virginia

Fairfax City Holiday Market

Fri. to Sun., Old Town Square, free

Old Town Christmas Market and Holiday Craft Show

Sat., 11 a.m.- 4 p.m., John Carlyle Square (300 John Carlyle St., Alexandria, Virginia), free

Santa's Workshop Holiday Extravaganza at The Boro

at., 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., 8350 Broad Street, Tysons, free

Wine bottle engraving at Foxtrot

Sat., 1-5 p.m., Rosslyn

Sat., 2-6 p.m., Old Town

Free with purchase

Chanukah Celebration

Mon., Boro Upper Promenade, free

