The Weekend Scene: Celebrate Mardi Gras and More in the DC Area

King cake, jazz, beads: The good times are rolling in the Washington, D.C., area this weekend.
Mardi Gras is coming right up on Tuesday, and there are plenty of ways to celebrate New Orleans style.
Bayou Bakery in Arlington will let you bring the party home with their Mardi Gras Box. For $150, you can pick up a kit with an unfrosted king cake, decorating supplies, a murder mystery party game, beads and more. That’s just the start of the celebration menu — there are many sweet treats and savory options, too. Mardi gras orders must be placed 48 hours in advance.
(Are you wondering why king cake is such a big deal? The executive chef of Dauphine's told NBC Washington all about it.)
It's not Mardi Gras without a parade — and The Wharf in Southwest D.C. will have one Saturday at 3 p.m. There will be stilt walkers, floats and a Mardi Gras king and queen. Stick around for a dance party with lie music from the Naptown Brass Band until 7 p.m. then fireworks at 6:30 p.m. Here are full details.
Kalypso’s Sports Tavern in Reston will host a party right on Lake Anne, offering free Mardi Gras masks and beads through Tuesday.
While you’re in Reston, stop by Nordic Knot for a king cake pretzel.
Over in Loudoun County, it’s Samedi Gras at Breaux Vineyards. Breaux is owned by a family with Louisiana roots, and they’re offering live music and a special menu. Reservations are required for indoor seating and dressing up in purple, green and gold is encouraged.
More Things to Do in the D.C. Area This Weekend
- The Capital Remodel and Garden Show runs from Friday to Sunday. Here’s more information.
- The Black Her-Story Market will bring more than 20 Black female artisans and business owners will be at Hotel Zena on Saturday from noon to 5 p.m. Here’s more information.
- The Omnium Circus debuts this weekend in Tysons. The show proves that the circus can be accessible to everyone. Get a sneak preview here.
- Cook this ketchup shrimp — Chef Tim Ma of Lucky Danger has a recipe so simple that you won’t believe how good it tastes.
- Plan your next vacation at the Travel & Adventure Show Saturday and Sunday at the Washington Convention Center.
- The semifinalist list is out for this year's prestigious James Beard Foundation Awards, and the D.C.-area restaurant scene is well represented in almost all categories. Good luck snagging a reservation at any of these spots.