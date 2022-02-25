The Weekend Scene: Celebrate Mardi Gras and More in the DC Area

King cake, jazz, beads: The good times are rolling in the Washington, D.C., area this weekend.

Mardi Gras is coming right up on Tuesday, and there are plenty of ways to celebrate New Orleans style.

Bayou Bakery in Arlington will let you bring the party home with their Mardi Gras Box. For $150, you can pick up a kit with an unfrosted king cake, decorating supplies, a murder mystery party game, beads and more. That’s just the start of the celebration menu — there are many sweet treats and savory options, too. Mardi gras orders must be placed 48 hours in advance.

(Are you wondering why king cake is such a big deal? The executive chef of Dauphine's told NBC Washington all about it.)

Even though we're hundreds of miles away from Mardi Gras in New Orleans, we can still partake in the celebration with one of their quintessential traditions. In this segment of Food Fare, we visit Dauphine's in downtown D.C. for a piece of king cake.

It's not Mardi Gras without a parade — and The Wharf in Southwest D.C. will have one Saturday at 3 p.m. There will be stilt walkers, floats and a Mardi Gras king and queen. Stick around for a dance party with lie music from the Naptown Brass Band until 7 p.m. then fireworks at 6:30 p.m. Here are full details.

Kalypso’s Sports Tavern in Reston will host a party right on Lake Anne, offering free Mardi Gras masks and beads through Tuesday.

While you’re in Reston, stop by Nordic Knot for a king cake pretzel.

Over in Loudoun County, it’s Samedi Gras at Breaux Vineyards. Breaux is owned by a family with Louisiana roots, and they’re offering live music and a special menu. Reservations are required for indoor seating and dressing up in purple, green and gold is encouraged.

