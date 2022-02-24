DC-Area Chefs, Restaurants Among Semifinalists for James Beard Awards

The semifinalist list is out for this year's prestigious James Beard Foundation Awards, and the D.C.-area restaurant scene is well represented in almost all categories.

Some of the semifinalists in national categories include Angel Barreto of Korean restaurant Anju, for Best Emerging Chef, and Oyster Oyster for Best New Restaurant.

"I think like any artist or anyone who does anything creative, you begin to learn your voice and what makes sense to you on a plate, and to have an identity," Barreto recently told NBC Washington.

Angel Barreto is the executive chef at the Korean cuisine restaurant, Anju. Barreto has won several awards from Food & Wine best new chef to recently being a finalist for the emerging chef award from the James Beard Foundation. NBC4's Eun Yang talks to Barreto about his culinary roots and journey.

The semifinalists in the Best Chef, Mid-Atlantic category include five from D.C. and one from Arlington.

Here are all the D.C.-area semifinalists:

Outstanding Restaurateur

Ashok Bajaj, Knightsbridge Restaurant Group (Rasika, Bindaas, Annabelle and others) — Washington, D.C.

Outstanding Restaurant

Métier — Washington, D.C.

Emerging Chef

Angel Barreto, Anju — Washington, D.C.

Best New Restaurant

Oyster Oyster — Washington, D.C.

Outstanding Pastry Chef

Anne Specker, Kinship — Washington, D.C.

Outstanding Wine Program

Maydan — Washington, D.C.

Outstanding Bar Program

barmini by José Andrés — Washington, D.C.

Best Chef: Mid-Atlantic

Angel Barreto, Anju — Washington, D.C.

Amy Brandwein, Centrolina — Washington, D.C.

Matt Hill, Ruthie’s All-Day — Arlington, Virginia

Peter Prime, Cane — Washington, D.C.

Michael Rafidi, Albi — Washington, D.C.

Yuan Tang, Rooster & Owl — Washington, D.C.

The winners will be announced in June.

You can see the full list of semifinalists here.