The National Celebration of Hip-Hop is back on at Nats Park: What to know

After being postponed due to a potential government shutdown, The National Celebration of Hip-Hop festival has been rescheduled to Saturday, Oct. 28 at Nationals Park.

The event was originally scheduled to take place on the National Mall on Oct. 6-7.

The original lineup featured Ice-T and Public Enemy as the headliners. Now, Ice-T is the main headliner along with Flavor Flav of Public Enemy, The Sugarhill Gang, Kurtis Blow and Terminator X.

According to the festival organizer Chasing Live, festivalgoers who registered for the free event were able to redeem tickets to the rescheduled event at no cost.

But because of the venue change, everyone else must get a paid ticket.

How to get a ticket to the The National Celebration of Hip-Hop

Attendees can choose from floor tickets, bowl tickets and VIP tickets.

Bowl ticket prices range from $32-$112 and are available for purchase on the Nationals Park website.

VIP and floor tickets can be purchased from Lyte, which implements what they call fair market pricing. Ticket prices fluctuate based on demand, so they can differ over time. According to the event’s website, they are using this to cut down on scalpers and activity from bots.

The organizers encourage attendees to get tickets early to get the best price possible.

As of Tuesday, the lowest ticket price was $159 for regular VIP. If attendees want to purchase upgraded packages, the tickets range from $249-$389.

Accessible options are available from both websites.

Despite these changes, they maintain that the event will still provide “an unforgettable experience for hip-hop enthusiasts.”

