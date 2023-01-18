Rare Fugazi Fan Footage Screening One Night Only at AFI

AFI Silver will host a one-night-only screening of crowd-sourced live footage of legendary D.C. punk band Fugazi next month.

"We Are Fugazi From Washington, DC" will be shown Saturday, Feb. 11, at the always fan friendly $5 price of admission.

The 90 minutes of rare, fan-filmed archival footage was curated by author/journalist Joe Gross ("In on the Kill Taker [33 1/3]") and filmmakers Jeff Krulik ("Heavy Metal Parking Lot") and Joseph Pattisall ("The Legend of Cool Disco Dan").

Fugazi -- a highly influential post-hardcore band formed in the 1980s -- embodied the DIY ethic like no other before or since. The band has been on "indefinite hiatus" for 20 years.