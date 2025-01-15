RaiseHail with these Commanders-Lions watch parties and deals in the DC area

The No. 6 Commanders will visit the No. 1 Lions with a trip to the NFC Championship game on the line.

You can watch from your couch, but this is THE game to go watch with a cheering crowd. Think about it: The game is on a Saturday night AND it’s a first-in-a-generation playoff appearance.

Any bar in the Commanders Rally Bar Network is a good choice, and your favorite neighborhood sports bar will almost certainly be showing the game. But if you’re looking to find deals and specials, an extra exciting atmosphere or just a fresh spot, we’ve got you covered.

The game starts at 8 p.m., but show up early to grab your spot!

Old Ox Brewery

44652 Guilford Drive, Ashburn, Virginia

Cue “HTTR”! Washington’s alumni marching band will perform the team’s song whenever the Commanders score. Chow down on half-priced shareable dishes like wings and fries, plus $5 pints of Ernest, in addition to the full menu. Old Ox will stay open until the game ends.

THRōW Social DC

1401 Okie Street NE, Washington, D.C.

Watch the game on a 20-foot Jumbotron (yes, the sound will be on) while taking advantage of specials including $20 domestic beer buckets, $25 import beer buckets and 10 chicken wings for $10.

Gear up for some live go-go immediately after the game thanks to FutureBandDC. Heads up, there’s a $10 cover charge.

Surfside

4200 Wisconsin Ave. NW, Washington, D.C.

Watch the game with sound on in the patio and The Palm Room of Surfside’s Tenleytown restaurant while enjoying all-night happy hour, plus a bunch of other specials.

The first 50 guests can score a $1 margarita, and select draft beers will cost $1 in the first half of the game. In the second half, enjoy buy one, get one free appetizers.

Kalypso's Sports Tavern

1617 Washington Plaza N, Reston, Virginia

Reserve a table for four during any NFL playoff game and order at least two entrees and you’ll get a free order of wings.

Johnny Pistolas

2333 18th Street NW, Washington, D.C.

Watch the game on a large projector screen while dipping into a menu of game day specials at this Adams Morgan bar.

metrobar

640 Rhode Island Ave. NE, Washington, D.C.

The bar built inside a refurbished Metro car will show the game on five TVs in its indoor bar and heated lounge, plus a 120-inch screen outside. Imbibe in specials on hot cocktails, beer buckets and Commanders-themed bourbon drinks and stay fueled with the Kush Food Truck.

Pitchers

2317 18th St. NW, Washington, D.C.

Two large projectors and 14 TVs showing the game, $4 pints and $6 wings will keep Commanders fans this Adams Morgan gay bar going strong until the final TD.

Midlands

3333 Georgia Ave NW, Washington, D.C.

NFL playoff specials include $5 beers at this 6,000-square-foot sports bar with 18 TVs in Park View. No reservations are allowed for the Commanders-Lions game, so come early!

TAP Sports Bar

MGM National Harbor Resort & Casino, 101 MGM National Ave, Oxon Hill, Maryland

Want a reservation for your table to watch the game? TAP will make it happen.

