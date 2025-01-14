How to watch Commanders vs. Lions in NFC divisional round game

The No. 6 Washington Commanders will continue their magical season with another road playoff game Saturday against the No. 1 Detroit Lions.

While the Lions are well-rested after their bye week, the Commanders scored a thrilling victory over the No. 3 Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the wild card round. It took a last-second field goal by Zane Gonzalez to "doink" in, but Washington is still alive.

Rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels continues to be unfazed with the pressure, too. The No. 2 overall pick had 268 passing yards and two touchdowns, carrying the team as they struggled on the ground. Washington had just 82 rushing yards in the win -- and a leading 36 by Daniels -- while averaging 2.5 yards per carry.

Detroit earned the NFC's top seed after its Week 18 blowout win over the Minnesota Vikings. That earned them some much-needed time off as the team has dealt with numerous injuries to key players. Running back David Montgomery will return for the playoffs after missing three games, while guard Kevin Zeitler and cornerback Terrion Arnold remain uncertain.

We've got the news you need to know to start your day. Sign up for the First & 4Most morning newsletter — delivered to your inbox daily. Sign up here.

The Commanders and Lions haven't played this season, but this will be the fourth ever playoff matchup between Washington and Detroit. All three prior meetings were hosted and won by Washington, including wild card games in January 1983 and 2000 and the NFC title game in January 1992. This is the first time that the Commanders and Lions will face off in the divisional round.

Which team will advance to the NFC Championship Game? Here's how you can watch the Commanders-Lions divisional round game.

When is the Commanders vs. Lions divisional round game?

The Commanders and Lions will face off on Saturday, Jan. 18, at Ford Field in Detroit.

What time is the Commanders vs. Lions divisional round game?

Kickoff for Commanders-Lions is set for 8 p.m. ET.

How to watch the Commanders vs. Lions divisional round game

Commanders-Lions will air on FOX. Kevin Burkhardt (play-by-play), Tom Brady (analyst), Erin Andrews (sideline) and Tom Rinaldi (sideline) will be on the call for the game.

Pre-game coverage will be at 7 p.m. ET on NBC Washington with "All Ears with JP Finlay" to preview all the action.

How to live stream the Commanders vs. Lions divisional round game

Live stream: FOXSports.com, NFL+

Mobile app: FOX Sports app, NFL mobile app

Who will the Commanders vs. Lions winner play in the NFC championship?

If the Commanders win, they will automatically play on the road in the divisional round. They would face the winner of the No. 2 Philadelphia Eagles vs. the No. 4 Los Angeles Rams. It is unclear at this time where the game would be played if the Rams win after their wild card game was relocated to Arizona due to the ongoing California wildfires.

If the Lions win, they will host either the Eagles or Rams with a trip to the Super Bowl on the line.

Commanders' fans rejoiced in Alexandria after the team beat the Buccaneers 23-20. News4's Jessica Albert reports.