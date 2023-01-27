Q&A: Designer Miguel Wilson on Styling Gov. Moore, Essential Pieces for Every Man's Closet

Miguel Wilson was highlighted in The Weekend Scene newsletter as this week's Scene Setter — a person who shapes and defines the culture of the D.C. area. Subscribe to The Weekend Scene newsletter here.

We all saw Maryland Gov. Wes Moore’s inauguration in Annapolis last week. Many wondered who suited up the man watched by the eyes of history — Moore is Maryland’s first Black governor and the third Black governor in U.S. history.

Moore tapped Miguel Wilson to make sure his look was on point. Miguel has dressed dozens and dozens of high-profile gents out of his shops, including one at National Harbor.

We caught up with Miguel for four Scene Setter questions.

Get D.C. area news, weather forecasts and lifestyle content to your inbox. Signup for NBC Washington newsletters.

How did you approach this history-making suit? What did the opportunity mean to you?

Making Gov. Wes Moore's historic inauguration suit and tuxedo for the inaugural ball was one of my greatest moments as a fashion designer. Being a Marylander, there’s a sense of pride that we put aside race and voted the best man into office.

To think that African slaves built many of the state houses and governors’ mansions — giving their lives for Moore’s opportunity to even exist, all the pain, suffering, and inequities that have been endured — this moment is one of the most significant in U.S. history. My work will be on display at the Reginald Lewis Museum, which makes me a permanent part of this historic moment.

You were with the governor right before he took the stage. Tell us about that moment.

The love and energy you get from Gov. Moore and first lady Dawn Moore are so special. When I entered the room, they both came to me with hugs and accolades. They were very pleased and elated with how awesome he looked. They immediately asked me to do a selfie with them. That was shocking.

We are both Army vets and share a common interest in golf and cigars, but the most memorable conversations were about service, giving back and paying homage to those that paved the way.

I’m a gifted, talented and blessed designer, but I’m also Black. As a result, many in his position would never even consider giving me this opportunity, in spite of my ability and accomplishments. That’s why it’s so important that we have people of color in these decision-making roles.

What goes into picking a look for such a high-profile moment? What's the process?

The first lady was very influential in what he wore. She pretty much had a vision of what she wanted him to look like.

The first part of the process was choosing his fabric. She knew she wanted him in a classic navy suit for the inauguration. She chose a super 150 blue wool fabric that was distinctively blue. For the ball, she chose a black velvet dinner jacket with black wool tuxedo pants.

I was pleasantly surprised by their choice. It really was a statement piece that was classy and elegant and a little more fashion-forward.

Gov. Moore is very fit. She wanted him in a very tailored fit that accentuates and compliments his build, but with comfort so that he could move and feel comfortable.

Lastly, we discussed styling. We did a one-button notch lapel on the suit and a one-button shawl lapel on the formal attire. Additionally, his name was embroidered inside. Each jacket had all the seams topstitched and functional sleeve buttons, which are a common part of custom-made suits.

What pieces should every guy, governor or not, have in their closet for 2023?

A Miguel Wilson Collection navy blue suit and black tuxedo should be in every man’s closet (lol). Additionally, white shirts are a must.

Keep in mind the most important element for all of the attire is fit. Chances are if a garment fits you well, you will look fine.

Second is design. The cut and design of a suit can make it versatile or limit its usability. Classic one or two buttons with notch or peak lapel will serve most occasions. Trendy designs limit usage significantly.

This Q&A has been lightly edited for length and clarity.

Want to know what's up for your weekend? Sign up for The Weekend Scene, our newsletter about events, experiences and adventures for you and for your family around the DMV.