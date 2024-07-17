Petal party: Lotus and Water Lily Festival to bloom at Kenilworth Aquatic Gardens 

One of D.C.'s favorite summer flower traditions, the Lotus and Water Lily Festival, is returning to Kenilworth Aquatic Gardens.

The festival celebrates the peak blooming period of the lotus and water lilies, similar to the iconic cherry blossoms in the spring. This year’s festival will run from Friday, July 19 through Sunday, July 21.

This year’s theme, “The Art of Lotus and Water Lilies,” highlights how these stunning flowers inspire creativity in various cultures through art, music and dance.

The three-day event will feature a variety of free workouts, concerts, cultural performances, art classes, ranger-led programs and activities for children. Here's the full schedule.

Visitors can admire the flowers while enjoying activities that showcase the artistic and cultural history of the lotus and water lilies.

July is when the pink lotus flowers reach peak bloom, but the “stunning sea of pink” usually lasts until mid-August, Friends of Kenilworth Aquatic Gardens has said previously.

Park hours during the Festival:

Friday, July 19: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Saturday, July 20: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Sunday, July 21: 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Visitor tips

Here are tips on getting there by bike, Metro, car or on foot. The park is connected to the Anacostia Riverwalk Trail and has bike racks, making it a great cycling trip.

The flowers tend to close in intense sun or heat. So, the best time to visit the Lotus and Water Lily Festival is on cooler days, early in the morning or in the evening (Check Storm Team4's forecast here).

Visitors are encouraged to bring water, as the area around the ponds lacks shade and becomes quite hot. Bottled water is available for purchase at the Visitor’s Center. Picnics are welcome and picnic tables are available, although grilling is not permitted. Food trucks will be present.

Lawn chairs and blankets are welcome, and leashed dogs are allowed. Visitors should be mindful of the heat, wear comfortable walking shoes, and wear sun protection.

Visitors are advised to park only in designated areas and to avoid leaving valuables in their cars.

