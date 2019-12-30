THE SCENE

Newseum Will Shut Its Doors Tuesday

The Newseum struggled to compete with free museums in District

The Newseum on Pennsylvania Avenue NW will shut its doors for the final time Tuesday.

The museum, which is dedicated to the First Amendment, has seen 850,000 visitors every year. But with general admission set at nearly $25 for adults and nearly $15 for kids, the Newseum has struggled to compete with free museums in the District.

All of the Newseum's historic artifacts, including the huge facade, will go into storage. The Freedom Forum, the Newseum's primary funder and creator, hopes to reopen it at another location but has not announced a plan.

Johns Hopkins University bought the building will convert it into a state-of-the-art educational facility.

