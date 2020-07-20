National Gallery of Art Partially Reopens; Face Masks Required

The National Gallery of Art is partially back open starting Monday, July 20 with reservations, face masks and social distancing required.

The ground floor of the National Gallery’s West Building is back open with reduced hours, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Free, timed passes are required and will be released every Monday at 10 a.m. for the following week. You won't be able to just stroll in without getting a pass beforehand.

Art on view includes collections of 19th century and 20th century sculpture such as works by Auguste Rodin and Edgar Degas, Impressionist still-life paintings and American furniture from 1700 to 1830.

Museum Director Kaywin Feldman welcomed back visitors.

“Since our temporary closure in March, we've been preparing for the day when we could safely welcome visitors back into the Gallery. After months of thoughtful planning, we're delighted that that day has arrived. I look forward to once again fulfilling our mission as the nation's art museum — a space for reflection, beauty, and public enjoyment,” Feldman said.

Face coverings are required for everyone age 2 and older, and visitors must stay at least six feet from anyone outside their own household. Hand sanitizer will be available.

All Smithsonian museums in D.C. plus the National Zoo are still closed as the coronavirus pandemic continues.