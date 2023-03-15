March Madness in DC: Where to Watch the NCAA Tournament With Food and Drink Specials

It's bracket time!

March Madness is upon us. This NCAA Division I men's basketball tournament has been played since 1939.

The Howard Bison men's basketball team will play in the March Madness tournament for the first time in 31 years after winning against Norfolk State University on Sunday. The team will face off against the reigning champions, Kansas, in the first round on Thursday at 2 p.m.

While D.C. is buzzing about HU's return to the Big Dance, Maryland and Virginia have teams to root for, too.

The University of Maryland, the University of Virginia and Virginia Commonwealth University men's teams are also in the running.

The single-elimination tournament is made up of 68 teams that compete in seven rounds for the national championship. Here's a state-by-state guide to every team in the tournament.

Make the most of March Madness by cheering your team on at a watch party, dunking food and drink deals, competing in bracket pools and more.

Bars and Restaurants Showing March Madness

The Admiral (Dupont): The Admiral is opening early for daytime games displayed on their indoor or outdoor big-screen TVs. Specials include $9 margaritas, $18 Michelob Ultra pitchers and $9 chicken bites.

Atlas Half Street (Navy Yard): During games every Thursday and Friday of the tournament, pick up two slices of pizza and a pint for $10. You can get another pint for $5. The deal won't be offered during Nationals home games.

Caddies (Bethesda, Maryland): You don't have to choose between St. Patrick's Day and basketball here. Caddies says it has food and drink specials planned March 17 to 19, including brunch with $20 bottomless mimosas and bloody marys (Stick around for live music at 9:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday).

Dacha Beer Garden (Shaw & Navy Yard): Visit either location through March 16 to enter their bracket pool and potentially win prizes. Participants will have a chance to win prizes throughout the tournament.

Duffy's Irish Pub (Dupont): This Packers bar plans on showing all NCAA games in 2023. Watch while enjoying an array of craft beers, cocktails and hot wings.

Hook Hall (Park View): Book a table for your basketball-loving group of six to eight people and get a bucket of beers for $20 (per table). The beer garden will be airing all the games throughout March.

metrobar (Brentwood): The outdoor bar is set to open early from noon to 11 p.m. Thursday to Sunday for March Madness. Enjoy $4 drafts and $18 buckets at their outdoor or inside bar.

Mission Navy Yard: The two-level Mexican bar will be open early for daytime games, offering food and drink specials like $4 sliders, $10 nachos and $18 Michelob Ultra pitchers. Don't miss any games on their 22 big-screen TVs.

