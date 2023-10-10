LL Cool J headed to Black-owned Mahogany Books for signing before DC show

Don’t call it a comeback — he’s been here for years.

It’s all things LL Cool J this weekend as the award-winning rapper and actor comes to Maryland to sign copies of his newly released book and then perform at Capital One Arena to celebrate the 50th anniversary of hip-hop.

Book signing at Mahogany Books on Friday

This year is the 50th anniversary of hip-hop, and LL Cool J commemorated the anniversary by releasing “The Streets Win: 50 Years of Hip-Hop Greatness” on Oct. 3.

The book, written with journalist Vikki Tobak and Rock The Bells' editorial director Alec Banks, covers the birth, rise and progression of hip-hop, its culture and the impact it has had on music.

Over 150 images including album covers, notebook drawings, graffiti art and street scenes are in the book. Music icons like Mary J Blige, Eminem, MC Lyte, Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, A Tribe Called Quest and more share their origin stories.

To celebrate the book’s release, LL will hold a book signing at Mahogany Books in National Harbor from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 13.

The bookstore’s owner and co-founder Ramunda Lark Young said that the signing will be a fun party atmosphere with a local DJ and opportunities for attendees to take photos.

“Guests should expect an amazing opportunity to meet one of hip-hop’s most lauded legends in an environment that will be lively,” Young said.

Attendees can have up to two books signed. Only books purchased at the bookstore can be signed. No signing of memorabilia such as albums and t-shirts will be allowed. Book purchasers will have their copies signed before others can get in line, the bookstore said.

Young said she hopes to make this event accessible to people who want to discover Black books and meet LL in a bookstore that centers books around the African diaspora, which created the genre he thrives in. After all, she and her husband Derrick Young met because of hip-hop.

“We want this type of information about our culture [and] about the history of hip-hop to be available to anybody who wants it. So this event allows that to happen,” said Young.

Tickets to the signing are available on Eventbrite. They cost $55 and come with a "guaranteed autographed copy" of the book.

Concert at Capital One Arena on Oct. 15

The fun doesn’t stop there. LL will headline the F.O.R.C.E. (Frequencies of Real Creative Energy) Tour at Capital One Arena featuring The Roots, DJ Jazzy Jeff and DJ Z-Trip at 8 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 15. Queen Latifah and Bone Thugs-N-Harmony are set to be special guests in D.C. Tickets were available starting at $25 (before fees) as of Tuesday.

The tour is LL’s first headlining arena tour in 30 years. He's handpicked special guests to put a twist on the traditional tour: The show will be a nonstop mashup of music with several artist performances woven together through the night.

The Capital One Arena show is the second-to-last show announced on the F.O.R.C.E. Tour. It heads to Boston for the finale on Nov. 19.

