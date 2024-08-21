List: What to do in the Washington DC area through Aug. 25

We share the best things to do every weekend in The Weekend Scene newsletter – it’s completely free to subscribe!

You may be counting down the days until Labor Day, but don't miss out on all the fun stuff happening in the D.C. area this weekend.

Here's what to do this week in the Washington, D.C. area.

What to do in Washington, D.C.

Usher: Past Present Future: Tues. and Weds., Capital One Arena

DCBX16: “The Super Bowl of USA Latin Dance Festivals”: Thurs. to Mon., Westin DC Hotel, $40+

Embassy Row Rooftop Night in Havana Under the Stars with Latin Band: Fri., 7-10 p.m., The Ven at Embassy Row, $25-$35

Oh He Dead: Fri., The Atlantis, $25

WWE Smackdown: Fri., Capital One Arena

DC United: United Night Out: Sat., Audi Field, $27+

National Book Festival: Sat., Walter E. Washington Convention Center, free

Joy of African Movement dance class: Sat., 9-10 a.m., National Museum of African Art, free

Opera in the Outfield: Sat., gates open at 4:30 p.m., free

FYI: Remember Nats Park’s strict bag policy

Hi Lawn's Caribbean Festival: Sat., Hi-Lawn at Union Market, $10

WOW Indonesia! Festival: Sun., 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., 3rd-7th Street, Pennsylvania Avenue, free

Washington Spirit International Friendlies Double Header

Spirit vs. Kansas City Current at noon

Chelsea FC vs. Arsenal FC at 4 p.m.

Audi Field, $64-$125

Women's Equality Day Power Up Concert: Sun., 6:30 p.m., The Kennedy Center, $50-$150

What to do in Maryland

Maryland Rennaissance Festival: Weekends through Oct. 20, plus Labor Day, Annapolis, $14-26 (before Sept. 8)

FYI: Kids can go for free on Aug. 24 and 25. "One child aged 7 through 15 is admitted free with each adult ticket purchased. Children 6 and under are always free," the festival said.

Seniors aged 62 and over can go for free on Labor Day. No ticket is needed.

Maryland State Fair: Aug. 22 to Sept. 8, 200 York Road, Lutherville-Timonium, admission is $8.25 (ages 6-11) or $13.25 (age 12 and older) if purchased in advance

Foodie Fridays - Taste the Land: Fri., 6:30-8:30 p.m., Josiah Henson Museum and Park in Bethesda, $15

Kensington Community Block Party: Sat., 2-4 p.m., Kensington House Lawn, free

Fairwood Music Festival: Sun., 1-6 p.m., Fairwood Community Park in Bowie, free

Hand Dance Social: Sun., 6-8:30 p.m., Roosevelt Center in Greenbelt, free

Lesson from 6 to 6:30 followed by open dance

Free dog rides on the Capital Wheel for National Dog Day: Mon., National Harbor, free

What to do in Virginia

Indigo Girls and Melissa Etheridge: Sat. and Sun., Filene Center at Wolf Trap, $55

Around the World Food Festival: Sat., 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., Oronoco Bay Park in Alexandria, free entry

Blues, Brews & BBQ feat. The Nighthawks: Sat., 6-9 p.m., Dirt Farm Brewing in Bluemont, Virginia, $20

Lake Accotink Park Celebration Day: Sat., 11 a.m. to 6:30 p.m., Springfield, free

Free boat rentals, nature activities and amusements

Starlight Drive-in Cinema double feature of “Migration” and “Elemental”: Sat., gates open at 6 p.m., Sully Historic Site, free

