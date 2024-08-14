List: What to do in the Washington DC area through Aug. 18

We share the best things to do every weekend in The Weekend Scene newsletter – it’s completely free to subscribe!

The dog days of summer are technically over, but we're all about furry, fuzzy, scaly, feathery and slimy friends right now.

NBC4 and Telemundo 44's annual Clear the Shelters campaign is underway until Sept. 10. That means two things.

First, it's a great time to support animals! Many shelters across the D.C. area are waiving adoption fees to help cute animals find their forever homes. Enter your zip code on CleartheShelters.com to find a shelter near you. And if it's not the right time to adopt, please consider donating!

Also, one of our favorite Clear the Shelters traditions is back: Pat's Prized Pets!

In 2024, we want to see your pet's gold medal-worthy trick! You can join the challenge by showing off your pet; here's all the info on entering.

Here's what to do this week in the Washington, D.C. area.

What to do in Washington, D.C.

DC’s Summer Movie Series: “Wish”: Weds., events at 6 p.m., movie at 8 p.m., Carnegie Library at Mt. Vernon Square, free

Usher: Past Present Future: Weds., Capital One Arena

DC’s Summer Movie Series: “Barbie”: Thurs., events at 6 p.m., movie at 8 p.m., DC Armory Lawn, free

That 2000's BLOCK Party Hosted By BOW WOW: Fri., The Bullpen in Southeast D.C., $15+

Ben Schwartz & Friends: Fri., show at 8 p.m., The Anthem, $49.50 - $75

Joy of African Movement dance class: Sat., 9-10 a.m., National Museum of African Art, free

FYI: Also on Sat., Aug. 31

Mystics vs. Lynx: Sat., 2 p.m., Entertainment and Sports Arena

East of the River Fall Festival: 2-6 p.m., Sycamore & Oak on the St. Elizabeth’s East Campus, free

FYI: Backpack and school supply giveaway for first 500 kids, plus live music

Uncorked: DC wine fest: Sat., 7-11 p.m., Nationals Park, $75-$110

Future & Metro Boomin: Sat., Capital One Arena

“MJ: The Musical”: Through Sept. 8, The National Theatre

Sneaker Con: Sat. and Sun., Washington Convention Center, $30-$45

Unique Markets, DC Summer Pop-Up: Sat. and Sun., Dock5 at Union Market, free admission

Sky-High Sweat Sessions at Kimpton Banneker Hotel: Sun., 9 a.m., Lady Bird, THE Roof Top, free

FYI: Bring your own yoga mat. Attendees get a free smoothie and 15% off brunch at Le Sel after.

Washington Spirit International Friendlies: Spirit vs. Arsenal: Sun., kickoff 2 p.m., Arsenal, $15+

“MAMMA MIA!”: Through Sept. 1, The Kennedy Center, $49 – $199

What to do in Maryland

Dueling Pianos: Thurs., 6-8 p.m., Cabin John Regional Park in Bethesda, free

Bats & Beavers Pontoon Boat Cruise: Thurs., 6:30 p.m., Black Hill Discovery Center in Boyds, $8

All-Star Comedy at Cabin John Regional Park: Fri., 6-8 p.m., Cabin John Regional Park in Bethesda, free

RisuCon anime and cosplay convention: Sat. and Sun., Montgomery County Conference Center in Rockville

Pro Motocross Championship: Sat., Budds Creek Motocross Park in Mechanicsville, $35.52+

Hot Joe's Summer Festival: Sat., 5-8 p.m., 3309 Bunker Hill Road, Mt. Rainier, pay what you wish

JAMAICA Fest: Sun., noon to 9 p.m., Veterans Plaza in Silver Spring, free

Montgomery County Agricultural Fair: Through Sun., Gaithersburg, $13.36+

What to do in Virginia

Alexandria Restaurant Week: Aug. 16-25

“The Sound of Music” Sing-A-Long: Fri., Filene Center at Wolf Trap, $29+

Leesburg Festival of Crafts & Kites: Sat., 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Ida Lee Park, free

Bands & Brews: Del Ray's Summer Bar Crawl: Sat., 12:30-6 p.m., along Mount Vernon Avenue in Alexandria’s Del Ray neighborhood, $15

Begonia Show: Sat., 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and Sun., noon to 3:30 p.m., Green Spring Gardens in Alexandria, free

Localpalooza featuring Black Flag: Sat., 3 p.m. to midnight, 8890 Mathis Ave., Manassas, $20

Fairfax Comic Con: Sat. and Sun., Dulles Expo Center, $20+

Boyz II Men: Sat. and Sun., Filene Center at Wolf Trap, $45+

Jerry Seinfeld: Mon. and Tues., Filene Center at Wolf Trap, $55+

