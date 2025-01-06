List: What to do in the Washington DC area this week and weekend, Jan. 6-12

We share the best things to do every weekend in The Weekend Scene newsletter – it’s completely free to subscribe!

Sledding, snowball fights, snowmen construction, cross-country skiing: Make sure you have some fun with all this snow while you can!

The good news for snow lovers is that this week will be cold, so you'll have plenty of time to enjoy the snow.

While the U.S. Capitol sledding hill isn't expected to be open because of Congressional proceedings, you can still check out Shepherd Elementary Field, Meridian Hill Park and Battery Kemble Park.

Here's what else to do this week in the Washington, D.C. area.

What to do in Washington, D.C.

Free Community Days at the National Museum of Women in the Arts: Weds., 1250 New York Avenue NW, free

Comedy – Craig Robinson: Thurs. to Sun., DC Improv, $55

James Baldwin at 100: Celebrating the Enduring Witness: Thurs., Busboys and Poets (450 K St. NW), suggested $10 donation

The Ford’s Theatre Legacy Commissions: A First Look: Fri. and Sat., 511 Tenth Street NW, free

DC Onesie Crawl: Sat., 2 to 10 p.m., Dupont Circle, $17-$20

Mindful Drinking Festival: Fri. to Sun., Union Market District, $75 for full event pass

Leaving soon – MOSAICO art exhibit: Through Jan. 26, Dupont Underground, free on Fridays, otherwise $10 ($8 with discount or free for children under 12)

What to do in Maryland

My Dog & Me Hike: Sat., 10 a.m. and 11:30 a.m., Brookside Nature Center in Wheaton, free

Fairytales and Fables: A Family Program: Sat., 10 a.m., Marietta House Museum in Glenn Dale, $5

Raptor Caretaker Chats: Sat., noon, Meadowside Nature Center in Rockville, free

Yule Spy: Bond on Holiday: Sat., 6 p.m., Tucker Road Community Center in Fort Washington, $20-$26

The Suburban Maryland Spring Home Show: Sat. and Sun., Show Place Arena in Upper Marlboro, free with registration or $10 at the door

Book talk – “Historical Diseases from a Modern Perspective”: Sun., 2 p.m., National Museum of Health and Medicine in SIlver Spring, free

What to do in Virginia

Secrets, Spies, Sputnik and Huntley tour: Thurs., 1 p.m., Historic Huntley in Alexandria, $10

Oscar Watch at Arlington Cinema Drafthouse: “A Real Pain” (Jan. 10-12) and “Conclave” (Jan. 11-14)

Full Moon Nature Hike & Campfire: Fri., 6 p.m., Riverbend Park in Great Falls, $10

Wassail Party!: Fri., 6:30-8 p.m., Lost Boy Cider in Arlington, free

Wreaths Out volunteer clean-up: Sat., 8 a.m., Arlington National Cemetery, free

Winter Sing-Along Movie Marathon featuring “Frozen” and “Frozen 2”: Sat., 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Courthouse Library in Arlington, free

Tyson's New Year Pickleball Tournament: Sun., 5:30 to 9:30 p.m., The Pickleball Club of Tysons in Vienna, $35

