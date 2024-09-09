List: What to do in the Washington DC area, Sept. 9-15

We share the best things to do every weekend in The Weekend Scene newsletter – it’s completely free to subscribe!

We're settling into a September with gorgeous weather. Here's how to get out and enjoy it.

Here's what to do this week in the Washington, D.C. area.

What to do in Washington, D.C.

Dvořák Dreams: An Installation by Refik Anadol: Through Sept. 24, Reach Plaza, free

Cirque du Soleil: “OVO”: Through Sun., Capital One Arena

Chocolate & Wine Tasting: Weds., 7-8:30 p.m., The Chocolate House at 1904 18th Street NW, $55

Sunset Cinema at The Wharf: “My Old Ass”: Thurs., 7 p.m., The Wharf’s Transit Pier, free

Live! At The Library: Film Costume Ball: Thurs., Sept. 12, 6-9 p.m., Library of Congress, free but RSVP required

Walking Town free tours throughout the District: Sept. 14-21, free

Nationals 1924 Championship Centennial Weekend: Fri., Sat. and Sun.

The 1924: A Science Speakeasy: Fri., 6-9 p.m., National Academy of Sciences in Northwest D.C., $20

Don't Tell Comedy: Fri., various venues, $25

Celebrate Van Ness Main Street: Sat., 10 a.m. to 10 p.m., Connecticut Avenue NW between Van Ness and Nebraska, free

Library of Congress Family Day: Hispanic Heritage Month: Sat., 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Thomas Jefferson Building - Great Hall, free

Paramount+ & NPF Present: "Forrest Gump" at the National Mall: Sat., lawn opens at 5 p.m., movie begins at dusk, National Mall near Smithsonian Metro Station and 9th Street, free

Washington Mystics vs.Atlanta Dream: Sun., 3 p.m., Entertainment and Sports Arena

Washington Spirit vs. Portland Thorns: Sun., 1 p.m., Audi Field

What to do in Maryland

Fall Twilight Concert Series: Weds., 6-7 p.m., Brookside Gardens, free

FYI: YötRöx (70’s & 80’s Rock Hits)

The Great Frederick Fair: Sept. 13-21, Frederick, Maryland, $8 in advance or $10 at the gate for adults, free for kids under 10

FYI: Carnival rides and grandstand shows cost extra

Washington Ukrainian Festival: Sept. 13-15, St. Andrews Ukrainian Orthodox Cathedral (15100 New Hampshire Ave, Silver Spring), $20 (Saturday and Sunday) or $15 (Sunday only)

Maryland Seafood Festival: Sept. 14-15, Sat. and Sun., Sandy Point State Park in Annapolis, $15+ (kids 12 and under can go for free with a paying adult)

Acoustics & Ales: Fri., 5-7:30 p.m., North Four Corners Local Park in Silver Spring, free entry

Kunta Kinte Heritage Festival: Sat., Sept. 14, Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium in Annapolis, free entry, parking is $10 in advance, $15 day of

Latinas in Aviation Global Festival: Sat., College Park Aviation Museum, free

DC Polo Society | End of Summer Social: Sat., Congressional Polo Club in Poolesville, Maryland, $28.45 – $35

Hispanic Festival: Sun., Sept. 15, 12:30-5:30 p.m., Lane Manor Splash Park in Hyattsville, free

Commanders vs. New York Giants: Sun., 1 p.m., Northwest Stadium in Landover

Maryland Restaurant Week: Sept. 13-22

Brushes and Beats: A Go-Go Themed Youth Paint & Sip: Sun., Arts'tination in Oxon Hill, free with RSVP

What to do in Virginia

Cox Farms Fall Festival: Select days from Sept. 15 to Nov. 5, Centreville, $10-$25

Solheim Cup: Through Sun., Gainesville, $65 and up for adults

22nd Annual Alexandria Old Town Art Festival: Sat. and Sun., 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., 300 John Carlyle St. in Alexandria, free

Torpedo Factory Art Center’s 50th Anniversary: Fri. to Sun., Alexandria

Virginia Native American Festival: Sat., 10 a.m., Riverbend Park in Great Falls, $12

Falls Church Festival: Sat., 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Falls Church City Hall and Community Center, free

Fall Family Fest: Sat., noon to 4 p.m., Perch Putt rooftop in Tyson’s Corner, free ticket with registration

NOVA Family Fair: Sat., 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Vienna Volunteer Fire Department, free

Moon Festival - Tết Trung Thu at Eden Center: Sat., noon to 5 p.m., Eden Center in Falls Church, free entry

Welcoming Week Family Storytime: Sun., 2-4 p.m., 418 S Washington St. in Alexandria, free

“Encanto” characters at Shipgarten: Sun., noon to 6 p.m., McLean, free entry

Coming up soon

NMWA Nights: Weds., Sept. 18, 5:30 to 8 p.m., National Museum of Women in the Arts, $22-$25

H Street Festival: Sat., Sept. 21, H Street Northeast, free entry

Fields of Fear at Cox Farms: Sept. 20 to Nov. 2, Centreville, Virginia, $30-$40

Want to know what's up for your weekend? Sign up for The Weekend Scene, our newsletter about events, experiences and adventures for you and for your family around the DMV.