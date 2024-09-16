List: What to do in the Washington DC area, Sept. 16-22

We share the best things to do every weekend in The Weekend Scene newsletter – it’s completely free to subscribe!
We're counting down to full-on fall!
The equinox this Sunday marks the official beginning of autumn (although meteorologists count Sept. 1 as the first day of fall. Here's why.).
D.C.'s biggest neighborhood street fair, H Street Festival, returns on Saturday. This season, every weekend will be packed with fests celebrating music, art, food, culture and more. Here's a look at festivals happening through November, but keep reading for the highlights for autumn equinox weekend.
What to do in Washington, D.C.
NoMa in Color: Sept. 12-23
NMWA Nights: Weds., 5:30 to 8 p.m., National Museum of Women in the Arts, $22-$25
Cheeseburger in Paradise Walking Tour (vote for your favorite slider): Weds., 6-9 p.m., Chevy Chase Main Street, $30
Race the District: Thurs. to Sat., Union Market, free
A Night at the Museum: Celebrating 57 years of Anacostia Community Museum: Thurs., 7-10 p.m., 1901 Fort Place SE, free but registration required
Live! At The Library of Congress: Celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month and Latino Poets Spotlight: Thurs., 5-8 p.m, free but special ticket required
Washington Mystics vs. Indiana Fever: Thurs., 7 p.m., Capital One Arena, $45+
PARK(ing) Day: Fri., 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., free
NC Society BBQ & Bluegrass Festival: Fri., Sept. 20, 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., Hill Center DC in Southeast, $15 for children under 12, $55 for non-members, $35 for members, $70 at the door
Garden Party de la Rentrée: Fri., 7-10 p.m., Embassy of France in Northwest D.C., $105-$795
Ana Gabriel: "Un Deseo Mas" Tour: Fri., 8 p.m., Capital One Arena
H Street Festival: Sat., H Street Northeast, free entry
Homecoming at President Lincoln’s Cottage: Sat., 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., 140 Rock Creek Church Rd NW, free
National Dance Day: Sat., 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., The Kennedy Center, free
BLOMPPST Festival: Sat., noon to 9 p.m., RHIZOME in Takoma, $15-35
HFStival: Sat., Nationals Park, $150-$250
The World’s Largest Pickle Party: Sat., Baltimore, $24.99+
Try Guys: Eat The Menu Tour: Sat., 7:30 p.m., Warner Theatre, $40+
Jelly Roll: Beautifully Broken Tour: Sat., 7 p.m., Capital One Arena
Hirshhorn Ball: Sat., 6:30-11 p.m., Hirshhorn Museum, $250+
REACH @ 5 Block Party!: Sat., 8:15 p.m. to 11 p.m., The Kennedy Center REACH, free
Don't Tell Comedy: Sat., various venues, $25
Washington Capitals vs. Philadelphia Flyers (preseason): Sun., 3 p.m., Capital One Arena
What to do in Maryland
Fall Twilight Concert Series: Weds., 6-7 p.m., Brookside Gardens, free
- FYI: David Bach Consort (World Contemporary/Jazz)
Montgomery County Parks Ale Trail: Sat., 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Lake Needwood in Rockville, free to join
Annapolis Baygrass Festival: Sept. 21-22, Sandy Point State Park
Festival del Rio Anacostia: Sat., 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Bladensburg Waterfront Park, free
Celebrate Africa: Sun., 1-6 p.m., Fairwood Park in Bowie, free
Craig Walsh’s Monuments: Through Oct. 6, Strathmore in North Bethesda, pay what you wish
- FYI: The exhibit is a series of large-scale projections outdoors. Catch live music and lectures on Mondays. Food and drink will be available on Fridays and Saturdays.
What to do in Virginia
Budweiser Clydesdales at Frying Pan Farm Park: Tues., 3:30 to 6:30 p.m., Herndon, free
Fall Movies On The Plaza: “Barbie”: Weds., 8 p.m., Westpost at National Landing, free
Crossroads Music Festival: Fri. and Sat., downtown Leesburg, Virginia, $10-$120
Fields of Fear at Cox Farms: Sept. 20 to Nov. 2, Centreville, Virginia, $30-$40
Taste of Thai Festival: Sept. 21, 11 a.m. to 7:30 p.m., The Plaza at Tysons Corner Center, free
Claude Moore Park Fall Fest: Sat., 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Claude Moore Park in Sterling, free
Pueblo Unido Day: Sat., 1-6 p.m., Sterling Community Center, free
Alexandria Historic Homes Tour: Sat., 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., $45+
Taste of Annandale: Sat., 10:30 a.m.-6 p.m., Eileen Garnett Civic Space, free entry
Middleburg Oktoberfest: Sat., Sept. 21, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., S. Madison and Federal streets, free entry
Coming up soon
National Mall of Pickleball 2024: September 27-29, 2024
Smithsonian Craft2Wear show: Sept. 28-29, National Building Museum, $20
Nats Summer Concert Series: Lady A (and Pups in the Park): Fri., Sept. 27, game starts at 6:45 p.m., Nationals Park, $16+
Oktoberfest at The Wharf: Sat., Oct. 5, Southwest Waterfront, free entry
DC Coffee Festival: Oct. 5-6, Dock 5 at Union Market in Northeast, $24+
Gold Over America Tour with Simone Biles and Team USA gymnasts: Tues., Oct. 8, 7:30 p.m., CFG Bank Arena in Baltimore, $71.95+
