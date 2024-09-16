List: What to do in the Washington DC area, Sept. 16-22

We share the best things to do every weekend in The Weekend Scene newsletter – it’s completely free to subscribe!

We're counting down to full-on fall!

The equinox this Sunday marks the official beginning of autumn (although meteorologists count Sept. 1 as the first day of fall. Here's why.).

D.C.'s biggest neighborhood street fair, H Street Festival, returns on Saturday. This season, every weekend will be packed with fests celebrating music, art, food, culture and more. Here's a look at festivals happening through November, but keep reading for the highlights for autumn equinox weekend.

What to do in Washington, D.C.

NoMa in Color: Sept. 12-23

NMWA Nights: Weds., 5:30 to 8 p.m., National Museum of Women in the Arts, $22-$25

Cheeseburger in Paradise Walking Tour (vote for your favorite slider): Weds., 6-9 p.m., Chevy Chase Main Street, $30

Race the District: Thurs. to Sat., Union Market, free

A Night at the Museum: Celebrating 57 years of Anacostia Community Museum: Thurs., 7-10 p.m., 1901 Fort Place SE, free but registration required

Live! At The Library of Congress: Celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month and Latino Poets Spotlight: Thurs., 5-8 p.m, free but special ticket required

Washington Mystics vs. Indiana Fever: Thurs., 7 p.m., Capital One Arena, $45+

PARK(ing) Day: Fri., 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., free

NC Society BBQ & Bluegrass Festival: Fri., Sept. 20, 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., Hill Center DC in Southeast, $15 for children under 12, $55 for non-members, $35 for members, $70 at the door

Garden Party de la Rentrée: Fri., 7-10 p.m., Embassy of France in Northwest D.C., $105-$795

Ana Gabriel: "Un Deseo Mas" Tour: Fri., 8 p.m., Capital One Arena

H Street Festival: Sat., H Street Northeast, free entry

Homecoming at President Lincoln’s Cottage: Sat., 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., 140 Rock Creek Church Rd NW, free

National Dance Day: Sat., 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., The Kennedy Center, free

BLOMPPST Festival: Sat., noon to 9 p.m., RHIZOME in Takoma, $15-35

HFStival: Sat., Nationals Park, $150-$250

The World’s Largest Pickle Party: Sat., Baltimore, $24.99+

Try Guys: Eat The Menu Tour: Sat., 7:30 p.m., Warner Theatre, $40+

Jelly Roll: Beautifully Broken Tour: Sat., 7 p.m., Capital One Arena

Hirshhorn Ball: Sat., 6:30-11 p.m., Hirshhorn Museum, $250+

REACH @ 5 Block Party!: Sat., 8:15 p.m. to 11 p.m., The Kennedy Center REACH, free

Don't Tell Comedy: Sat., various venues, $25

Washington Capitals vs. Philadelphia Flyers (preseason): Sun., 3 p.m., Capital One Arena

What to do in Maryland

Fall Twilight Concert Series: Weds., 6-7 p.m., Brookside Gardens, free

FYI: David Bach Consort (World Contemporary/Jazz)

Montgomery County Parks Ale Trail: Sat., 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Lake Needwood in Rockville, free to join

Annapolis Baygrass Festival: Sept. 21-22, Sandy Point State Park

Festival del Rio Anacostia: Sat., 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Bladensburg Waterfront Park, free

Celebrate Africa: Sun., 1-6 p.m., Fairwood Park in Bowie, free

Craig Walsh’s Monuments: Through Oct. 6, Strathmore in North Bethesda, pay what you wish

FYI: The exhibit is a series of large-scale projections outdoors. Catch live music and lectures on Mondays. Food and drink will be available on Fridays and Saturdays.

What to do in Virginia

Budweiser Clydesdales at Frying Pan Farm Park: Tues., 3:30 to 6:30 p.m., Herndon, free

Fall Movies On The Plaza: “Barbie”: Weds., 8 p.m., Westpost at National Landing, free

Crossroads Music Festival: Fri. and Sat., downtown Leesburg, Virginia, $10-$120

Fields of Fear at Cox Farms: Sept. 20 to Nov. 2, Centreville, Virginia, $30-$40

Taste of Thai Festival: Sept. 21, 11 a.m. to 7:30 p.m., The Plaza at Tysons Corner Center, free

Claude Moore Park Fall Fest: Sat., 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Claude Moore Park in Sterling, free

Pueblo Unido Day: Sat., 1-6 p.m., Sterling Community Center, free

Alexandria Historic Homes Tour: Sat., 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., $45+

Taste of Annandale: Sat., 10:30 a.m.-6 p.m., Eileen Garnett Civic Space, free entry

Middleburg Oktoberfest: Sat., Sept. 21, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., S. Madison and Federal streets, free entry

Coming up soon

National Mall of Pickleball 2024: September 27-29, 2024

Smithsonian Craft2Wear show: Sept. 28-29, National Building Museum, $20

Nats Summer Concert Series: Lady A (and Pups in the Park): Fri., Sept. 27, game starts at 6:45 p.m., Nationals Park, $16+

Oktoberfest at The Wharf: Sat., Oct. 5, Southwest Waterfront, free entry

DC Coffee Festival: Oct. 5-6, Dock 5 at Union Market in Northeast, $24+

Gold Over America Tour with Simone Biles and Team USA gymnasts: Tues., Oct. 8, 7:30 p.m., CFG Bank Arena in Baltimore, $71.95+

