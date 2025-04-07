NHL

NHL star Johnny Gaudreau's wife welcomes baby boy 7 months after he was killed in bicycle crash

Johnny Gaudreau and his brother, Matthew, were fatally struck while they were bicycling in Oldmans Township, New Jersey.

By Minyvonne Burke | NBC News

NBC Universal, Inc.

NHL star Johnny Gaudreau's wife welcomed a baby boy on April 1, more than 7 months after the hockey player was killed in a bicycle crash.

"I had our third baby! ... Another baby boy," Meredith Gaudreau wrote in a Monday Instagram post. She announced she was pregnant at her husband's funeral in September.

📺 Watch News4 now: Stream NBC4 newscasts for free right here, right now.

The baby is named Carter Michael Gaudreau and shares the same middle name as his father.

"He looks exactly like his daddy, too," she wrote. "I love you so much my baby! We are going to have so much fun. I can’t wait to give you the best life, my special boy forever."

We've got the news you need to know to start your day. Sign up for the First & 4Most morning newsletter — delivered to your inbox daily. Sign up here.

Johnny Gaudreau and his brother, Matthew, were fatally struck while they were bicycling at about 8:19 p.m. on Aug. 29, 2024, in Oldmans Township, New Jersey, about 30 miles outside of Philadelphia. Johnny Gaudreau played for the Columbus Blue Jackets and the Calgary Flames.

The hockey community is mourning the deaths of NHL star Johnny Gaudreau and his brother Matthew, who were killed Thursday night by a suspected drunk driver

NHL

NHL 2 hours ago

How many NHL teams have won consecutive Stanley Cups?

Washington Capitals Apr 6

Alex Ovechkin asked Islanders goalie Ilya Sorokin for memento after record-breaking goal

The brothers were in town to be groomsmen in their sister’s wedding, which was later postponed to July 11 in Philadelphia.

Sean Higgins was arrested in connection with the crash. He was suspected of driving under the influence of alcohol and was charged with two counts of death by auto.

In a court filing in February, attorneys for Higgins argued that he was being unfairly prosecuted and alleged that Johnny and Matthew Gaudreau were more impaired than he was at the time of the crash.

This story first appeared on NBCNews.com. More from NBC News:

Copyright NBC News

This article tagged under:

NHL
Dashboard
Newsletters Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Federal Worker Resources Subscribe to The 4Front Cherry Blossoms in DC Storm Team4 Changing Climate See It, Share It Videos Investigations Consumer Money-Saving Tips Scam Alerts Recalls Submit a tip The Scene Subscribe to The Weekend Scene Sports
About NBC4 Washington Our news standards TV Schedule Our apps NBC4 TV Schedule Submit photos and video Submit a consumer complaint Take our daily flash survey Promotions Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us