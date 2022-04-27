It’s been an exciting week for live music lovers in the Washington, D.C., area.

Lizzo, Lil Nas X, Pharrell and dozens of other artists are coming to the District for shows this summer and fall. All three just announced major shows.

Lil Nas X is set to headline his first tour, Long Live Montero. The “MONTERO” singer will stop at The Anthem on Sept. 25, 2022.

Pharrell announced that Something in the Water is coming to D.C. The festival was born in Pharrell’s hometown Virginia Beach, but this year it will take over Independence Avenue near the National Mall on the weekend of Juneteenth.

The eclectic festival lineup includes Pharrell, Chloe X Halle, Calvin Harris, Dave Matthews Band, Dominic Fike, Lil Baby, Lil Uzi Vert, Run the Jewels, T.I. and Usher. The go-go musicians Backyard Band, Rare Essence and Sound of the City also will perform.

Lizzo announced a new album, “Special,” this week and a tour to go along with it. Capital One Arena will surely be packed with Lizzo fans on Sept. 27.

Start saving because there are a lot of great concerts headed to the nation’s capital.

Here’s a rundown of some major shows that have recently been announced:

All Things Go Festival: Oct. 1 at Merriweather Post Pavilion (Colombia, Maryland)

Lorde, Mitski and Bleachers headline this one-day festival in Maryland. Tickets are already on sale. https://twitter.com/MerriweatherPP/status/1513517883355189266

B52s: The Anthem on Oct. 1

The B52s will stop at The Anthem on their farewell tour.

Chris Brown and Lil Baby: Capital One Arena on July 19

Journey: Capital One Arena on May 9

The “Don’t Stop Believin’” legends have a longstanding date at Capital One Arena, but just announced their first album in over a decade. “Freedom” is due out July 8, Rolling Stone reports.

Karol G: Capital One Arena on Sept. 14

Colombian singer Karol G is coming back to the U.S. on the "$trip Love" tour.

Lady A: The Anthem on Sept. 24

Country group Lady A will hit up The Anthem on a special tour focused on intimate venues. It’s called “The Request Line Tour” because they’re letting fans pick the setlist.

Lady Gaga: Nationals Park on Aug. 8

The “Chromatica Ball” tour is finally happening after pandemic delays.

Lizzo: Capital One Arena on Sept. 27

Local Natives: Aug. 23 at The Anthem

Michael Bublé: Capital One Arena on Aug. 29

Tom Jones: Sept. 17 at Wolf Trap (Vienna, Virginia)