Last ‘Donnie Simpson Show' on MAJIC to air Friday

Legendary longtime D.C. radio personality Donnie Simpson announced that Friday will be the last day of “The Donnie Simpson Show” on MAJIC 102.3.

After 55 years on the radio, Simpson stressed on air Wednesday that he is not retiring.

He’s excited about what’s next for him, including his podcast and the reboot of the TV show “Video Soul.”

Simpson joined MAJIC 8 years ago. News4 anchor Tony Perkins joined “The Donnie Simpson Show” in the 3 p.m. slot six years ago.

We're making it easier for you to find stories that matter with our new newsletter — The 4Front. Sign up here and get news that is important for you to your inbox.

MAJIC is going to syndicated programming all day except for the morning show.