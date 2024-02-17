Krispy Kreme

Krispy Kreme is giving away free doughnuts this Saturday — no purchase necessary

Celebrate Random Acts of Kindness Day with something sweet — and free.

By Joseph Lamour | TODAY

Krispy Kreme doughnut.
Krispy Kreme

What’s kinder than a free doughnut?

On Saturday, Feb. 17, Krispy Kreme is celebrating Random Acts of Kindness Day by giving out free doughnuts — no strings attached. Customers can score one free Original Glazed Doughnut by visiting a participating store or ordering online for pickup — no purchase necessary.

If you’re placing an order online, use the code “KINDNESS” to redeem the deal. No code is needed to redeem it in person.

We're making it easier for you to find stories that matter with our new newsletter — The 4Front. Sign up here and get news that is important for you to your inbox.

The one caveat is that the free doughnut is not available for delivery, so you must venture to your local Krispy Kreme … where you’ll likely be tempted by everything else in the doughnuttery.

Krispy Kreme is known for giving out free treats. In fact, just this past November, the chain celebrated World Kindness Day (not to be confused by Random Acts of Kindness Day) by giving 500 customers a free dozen doughnuts at participating U.S. locations.

The chain has also given out free doughnuts to voters on Election Day and even awarded lottery ticket losers with a free treat in Aug. 2023.

The Scene

The most fun things to do and places to be in D.C., Maryland and Virginia

Things to Do DC 24 hours ago

Claude Monet exhibit opening in DC lets you step inside famous paintings

Things to Do DC Feb 15

Jennifer Lopez to bring ‘This Is Me… Now' tour to DC

There are a slew of other kindness-related holidays throughout the year, including National Do Something Good for Your Neighbor Day on May 16, National Give Something Away Day on July 15 and National Happiness Happens Day on Aug. 8.

No word if Krispy Kreme plans on giving anything away on those days, but here’s hoping.

This story first appeared on TODAY.com. More from TODAY:

Copyright Today Digital Originals

This article tagged under:

Krispy Kreme
Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Subscribe to The 4Front Weather Changing Climate See It, Share It Videos Investigations Consumer Submit a tip The Scene Subscribe to The Weekend Scene Entertainment News 4 Your Home U.S. & World Money Report Politics Health Changing Minds
About NBC4 Washington Our News Standards Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions Cozi TV
Contact Us