Hyattsville Honors Muppets Creator Jim Henson

The city of Hyattsville, Maryland, and The Jim Henson Legacy unveiled new signage in the Jim Henson Courtyard at Driskell Park Saturday.

Students were on hand from Northwestern High School, Henson's alma mater where he began designing prototypes for The Muppets before eventually debuting his “Sam and Friends” show on WRC-TV in 1955.

Tickets just went on sale for “The Jim Henson Exhibition: Imagination Unlimited” at the Maryland Center for History and Culture in Baltimore.

Visitors can see puppets, sketches, costumes and scripts starting June 1.