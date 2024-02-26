food and drink

Hungry? Here's how to get free wings from Buffalo Wild Wings Monday

Buffalo Wild Wings is keeping their promise from weeks ago of free wings if Super Bowl LVIII went into overtime

By NBCDFW Staff

Getty Images

You can now go to Buffalo Wild Wings and order in-person takeout or dine-in and get six free wings.

Hurry! The promotion lasts only three hours from 2 p.m. until 5 p.m. local time on Monday, Feb. 26.

Buffalo Wild Wings announced the promotion after saying they would give away free wings after the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers game went into overtime in Super Bowl LVIII.

We're making it easier for you to find stories that matter with our new newsletter — The 4Front. Sign up here and get news that is important for you to your inbox.

The deal applies to both bone-in and boneless wings and no purchase is necessary. Only one free order is allowed per customer.

Visit this website for additional terms and details.

This article tagged under:

food and drink
Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Subscribe to The 4Front Weather Changing Climate See It, Share It Videos Investigations Consumer Submit a tip The Scene Subscribe to The Weekend Scene Entertainment News 4 Your Home U.S. & World Money Report Politics Health Changing Minds
About NBC4 Washington Our news standards Our apps Submit photos and video Submit a consumer complaint Take our survey Promotions Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us