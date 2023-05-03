Grab a Mint Julep at These Kentucky Derby Watch Parties Around DC

Break out your most opulent hats: The Kentucky Derby is back on Saturday, and D.C. is dressing to impress.

NBC4 will begin its Derby Day broadcast at 12 p.m. on Saturday with coverage of the early races leading up to the Triple Crown race. Derby Day coverage can also be viewed on Peacock. Here's everything you need to know about this year's race.

If you're looking for a spot around D.C. where you can sip a mint julep and watch the action — plus show off your best Derby attire — check out these parties, rooftop events and more.

Kentucky Derby Watch Parties Around DC

We're making it easier for you to find stories that matter with our new newsletter — The 4Front. Sign up here and get news that is important for you to your inbox.

Kentucky Derby Watch Party

Sat., The Morrow Hotel (Northeast D.C.)

The Upstairs Rooftop hosts a Derby Day party with signature mint juleps, an Instagrammable rose wall and view of D.C. Show off your Derby style in the best hat and best-dressed competitions. Grab a free ticket for standing-room admission. The VIP option ($200 with a $500 food and beverage minimum for the table) includes quick entry, preferred seating and snacks.

Derby Days at National Union Building

Sat., Northwest D.C.

Place faux wagers, watch the race on multiple TVs and enjoy live entertainment. Admission includes a complimentary mint julep and chips for the “bookie bar.” Tickets start at $25.99.

Derby Day at Due South

Sat., Southeast D.C., free registration

A full day of Derby celebrations includes bourbon tastings, themed cocktails and food and a hat contest, plus Woodford Reserve bourbon balls for the first 50 people to arrive.

The Wave Derby

Sat., Perch SW Rooftop Lounge, $$-$$$

Head to the Cambria Hotel’s rooftop for live music, hors d’oeuvres, yard games and contests, including for the best-dressed couple. Tickets start at $35-$55.

Kentucky Derby Watch Party at metrobar

Sat., Northeast D.C., free admission

Watch the race while enjoying classic bourbon and mint juleps at this outdoor bar.

The Great American Pig Out 5 - Kentucky Derby Edition

Sat., American Ice Company (Northwest), $$-$$$

Come hungry as a horse to this party with a whole roast pig and sides, all-you-can-drink Narragansett drafts, live bluegrass and $10 cocktail specials. Tickets start at $25 for food; bottomless beer is another $25.

Kentucky Derby Day Party at THRōW Social DC

Sat., Northeast D.C., free admission

Watch the race on a 20-foot screen while sipping $13 mint juleps. The rooftop bar and patio are set to be open.

Kentucky Derby Hat Making Party

Sat., Scarlet Oak Restaurant & Bar (Southeast D.C.), free entry

Choose a black or white hat to turn into a Derby-worthy fascinator while trying drink specials: Jefferson's espresso martini ($16), Smooth Ambler mint julep ($12) and GH Mumm Champagne by the glass ($15).

Talk Derby To Me

Sat., Babylon Futbol Café in Woodbridge

Dress to impress as DJ Big John spins and guests sip signature cocktails. Tickets start at $25-$150. Proceeds benefit the National Brain Tumor Society, organizers say.

Want to know what's up for your weekend? Sign up for The Weekend Scene, our newsletter about events, experiences and adventures for you and for your family around the DMV.