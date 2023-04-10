Go on a Whimsical, Immersive Journey at The Dr. Seuss Experience

The Dr. Suess Experience at Tysons Corner Center in Virginia allows guests to step into the pages of the beloved children's books.

The Dr. Seuss Experience brings to life nine books by the author that have been brought to life with an interactive walk-through experience.

For the first time ever, explore sets like a mind-bending labyrinth called "The Stars Upon Thars Sneetches Mirror Maze" a brand new 1,300-square-foot attraction inspired by the iconic "The Sneetches."

Storybook characters from “The Lorax,” "The Cat in the Hat" and “Horton Hears a Who!” will be around every corner, guaranteeing a day full of memories.

Each world has different themed activities that guests can physically get their hands on. There may even be prizes to win by scanning hidden QR codes with the Suesscope app.

There is no time limit to the experience, however, most guests tend to spend around an hour exploring the different sets.

All ages are welcome to experience the nostalgic stories, but children must be accompanied by an adult.

The experience is open Wednesday from 10 a.m. through 1 p.m., Thursday from 10 a.m. through 6 p.m., Friday and Saturday from 9 a.m. through 6 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. through 7 p.m. Days and times may vary for peak and holiday periods. Doors will close 90 minutes after the final session of the day.

General admission tickets start at $34 for anyone 13 and older and $29 for children between the ages of 1 and 12. Tickets are on sale here.

The interactive exhibit will be open through Memorial Day.

The experience is located on level two of Tyson's Corner Center, next to Barnes & Noble and under the AMC theater.