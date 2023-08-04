Get in formation for Beyoncé at FedExField: What to know about transportation, security, key times

The countdown is on for Beyoncé’s two Renaissance World Tour shows at FedExField in Landover, Maryland.

Tens of thousands of fans are getting in formation for Queen Bey’s first performance in Prince George’s County since her and Jay-Z’s 2018 “On The Run Tour.”

Beyoncé will dazzle the stadium with a capacity of over 80,000 on Saturday and Sunday.

Don’t miss the roll call — read up on the ticket info, bag rules and tips about getting there so you’re just left asking: Have you ever had fun like this?

We're making it easier for you to find stories that matter with our new newsletter — The 4Front. Sign up here and get news that is important for you to your inbox.

Can you still get tickets to Beyoncé at FedExField?

Yes, you can get tickets on the resale market, but expect to hand over bills, bills, bills.

Ticketmaster Verified resale tickets were running upwards of $300 for nosebleeds and in the thousands for sections near the stage (hopefully right under Beyoncé’s flying disco horse) as of Friday morning. Ticketmaster guarantees that those tickets are “100% verified and issued in your name so they can't be counterfeited.”

When do the gates open, and when does Beyonce come on stage?

Here’s the schedule, according to FedExField:

1:30 p.m.: parking lots open

3:30 p.m.: VIP check in opens at Gate G

4:30 p.m.: VIP early entry

5 p.m.: All gates open

8 p.m.: Show begins

There’s no opening act planned, but don't bank on the show starting at 8 p.m. sharp. According to Setlist.fm, many Renaissance World Tour shows in the U.S. haven't started until about 8:45 to 9:30 p.m. The concerts last about two and a half hours.

Security and FedExField’s clear bag policy

Before you accessorize your Renaissance World Tour outfit, familiarize yourself with FedExField's clear bag policy.

What’s OK:

Clutch bags up to 4.5 inches by 6.5 inches with a shoulder or wrist strap

Bags made of clear plastic, vinyl or PVC no larger than 12 inches by 6 inches by 12 inches

One-gallon clear plastic freezer bags, such as a Ziploc bag

“Medically necessary items after proper inspection at a gate designated for this purpose,” FedExField says.

What’s prohibited:

Large purses

Coolers

Backpacks, fanny packs and other bags that aren’t clear and don’t follow the size guidelines

Expect to be searched by security before you enter the stadium.

Find more info here.

Transportation to Beyoncé’s D.C.-area concert

Metro

The closest Metro stop is Morgan Boulevard along the Silver and Blue lines. It's about a mile away, or a 20- to 30-minute walk.

Metro will offer extended service on the Blue and Silver lines this weekend to help you get there, slay and find your way back.

After the concert on Sunday, Metro will run trains late to accommodate the Bey Hive — here are more details (Trains already run well past midnight after Saturday’s show, so fans shouldn’t have a problem there).

Check out WMATA's Trip Planner for more info.

Trains serving transfer stations connecting to the Blue and Silver lines will also offer extended service on Friday and Saturday nights, Metro also said.

Driving and parking

FedExField parking passes are sold separately and cost $65 for most vehicles as of Thursday. Here's more on parking, directions and rideshare pick-up/drop-off.

Rideshare

If you take an Uber or Lyft, make sure to tell your driver to go to the Red Zone Lot where the rideshare pick-up and drop-off section is located.

Want to know what's up for your weekend? Sign up for The Weekend Scene, our newsletter about events, experiences and adventures for you and for your family around the DMV.