Metro extends service for Beyoncé concerts in Maryland

Metro will offer extended service on the Blue and Silver lines this weekend to accommodate thousands of fans attending the Beyoncé concert at FedEx Field this weekend.

Expecting a surge in ridership, Metro announced on Thursday that the last Blue and Silver line trains serving Morgan Boulevard station will now depart at 12:04 a.m. on Saturday night instead of the 11:34 p.m. regular schedule.

These extended service hours will remain the same throughout the weekend to accommodate riders attending the second concert date.

Trains serving transfer stations connecting to the Blue and Silver lines will also offer extended service on Friday and Saturday nights, Metro also said.

This concert is the first time in almost five years that Beyoncé performs in the D.C. area, and Metro expects large crowds to move to and from FedEx Field this weekend. Here's everything you need to be ready for the weekend.

Metro also reminded fans that the walk to the stadium is up to a 30-minute walk from Morgan Blvd Station.

