Capital Pride

Debbie Gibson, Shanice to Perform at Capital Pride Concert

By Matthew Stabley

Debbie Gibson (left), Shanice (right)
Getty Images

The Capital Pride Alliance announced Debbie Gibson and Shanice will perform at the 2023 Capital Pride Concert.

“We are thrilled to bring these strong LGBTQ+ allies and music legends to our Capital Pride Concert Stage this year,” Jerry Houston said.

Gibson achieved superstardom as a teen in the 1980s with hits like “Foolish Beat,” “Only in My Dreams” and “Electric Youth.”

Shanice appeared on “Star Search” at age 11 and went on to international success with the hit single “I Love Your Smile” in 1991.

The free concert returns June 11 from noon to 10 p.m.at Pennsylvania Avenue and Third Street NW.

The full lineup, including the headliners, will be announced soon.

