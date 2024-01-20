DC Restaurant Week extended for a second week due to winter weather

Calling all foodies: You have another week of chances to take advantage of Winter Restaurant Week deals in D.C.

Restaurant Association Metro Washington has decided to keep Winter Restaurant Week going from Jan. 22 to Jan. 28, doubling the amount of time visitors to participating D.C. restaurants can get multi-course meals at high-end restaurants for much cheaper prices.

RAMW decided on the extension after this week's snowstorms moved through the area, dropping snow and ice "that hindered many diners’ ability to dine out," RAMW said in a press release.

Dozens of restaurants in D.C., Maryland and Northern Virginia have been offering dining deals and discounts on multi-course meals.

Lunch and brunch menus are generally two courses for $25 or $35 per person, while dinners are usually three courses for $40, $55 or $65.

"The decision to extend Winter Restaurant Week is reflective of our commitment to the well-being and enjoyment of our restaurant community and its consumers," RAMW President & CEO Shawn Townsend said in the release. "This extension is an opportunity for more people to safely enjoy what our local restaurants have to offer, showcasing the resilience and adaptability of our industry."

