DC Public Pools to Stay Open Late for Free Summer Events

Cannonball!

Select D.C. public pools will stay open late this summer for free special events that city officials are calling “Late Night Drip.”

The pool parties open to people of all ages will take place starting this Friday from 6 to 11 p.m.., Mayor Muriel Bowser and the Department of Parks and Recreation (DPR) announced Tuesday.

“We’ve been thrilled to see the success of DPR’s innovative Late Night Hype events, with thousands of residents joining together for nights of community fun,” Bowser said in a statement. “Now, we’re excited to expand the popular series to our pools and ensure young people have plenty of safe, fun, and engaging options this summer throughout the District.”

ALERT: Late Night Hype returns NEXT FRIDAY, June 10! We have added a new 🌊 ...

Late Night Drip at RIDGE ROAD Pool- an extended hour pool party directed at youth!

Following the Drip - June 17, the original Hype returns at Kennedy.

Here’s info on this summer’s “Late Night Drip” events, all from 6 to 11 p.m.

Friday, June 10 at Ridge Road Pool, 830 Ridge Road SE

Friday, July 8 at Oxon Run Pool, 501 Mississippi Ave. SE

Friday, July 22 at Woody Ward Pool, 5100 Southern Ave. SE

Friday, Aug. 5 at Fort Stanton Pool, 1800 Erie St. SE

Friday, Aug. 19 at Banneker Pool, 2500 Georgia Ave. NW

Free “Late Night Hype” events, which began last year, will return to recreation centers. Music, food and activities for people of all ages are planned.

Go here for more info and to RSVP.