DC pandas Bao Li and Qing Bao playing in their new home at the National Zoo

The Smithsonian National Zoo is giving the public a new look at pandas Bao Li and Qing Bao getting acclimated to their new habitat in the District.

The zoo released a video clip showing the 3-year-old giant pandas playing with colorful balls inside their homes at the David M. Rubenstein Family Giant Panda Habitat.

The pandas arrived at the zoo on Oct. 15 after taking a long journey from China. They are currently in a standard quarantine period to ensure that the bears do not introduce any diseases or parasites they may be carrying to other animals.

Zookeepers are encouraging Bao Li and Qing Bao to explore their new home and providing them with enrichment tools, the zoo says.

The public will get to see the pandas in January 2025. Zoo members will get a preview Jan. 10-19 and the general public can see the bears starting on Jan. 24.