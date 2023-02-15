Comedy Fans Move Fast: Most DC Dates for Tina Fey and Amy Poehler's New ‘Restless Leg' Tour Sold Out During Presale

Comedy duo Tina Fey and Amy Poehler will be reuniting for a new comedy tour this spring, and their first stop is in the District -- but eager fans will need to move fast or head further north to catch the show.

Tickets for two of the three April dates at the DAR Constitution Hall were already sold out by Wednesday afternoon, despite February 15 only being the show's presale date.

The "Restless Leg Tour" begins in Washington D.C. on April 28, 2023, and each show will be "an evening of comedy, conversation, improv, maybe a little slow dancing between us -- we don't know yet," Fey said in an announcement video posted to the tour's Instagram account.

The show will be in D.C. on April 28, April 29 and April 30, with the second two dates "added by demand."

Then, Fey and Poehler will move on to Rosemont, Illinois on May 19, Chicago from May 20 to May 21, and then Boston on June 9. They'll end their tour in Atlantic City on June 10.

The May 20 Chicago show is also already sold out, with the May 21 date also added by demand. The Boston tour stop will feature two shows on the same night, with a second late show added due to the stop's popularity.

The presale for the show began on Wednesday at 10 a.m., with the general sale not starting until 10 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 17.

Those interested in attending can purchase a Restless Leg VIP package for any of the show dates, according to the tour's website. That ticket option reserves a seat and ships a VIP merch bundle to the ticket purchaser's home after the show, including a tour T-shirt, a commemorative VIP ticket, a tour poster, a tote bag and a Tina Fey and Amy Poehler sticker.

To check the most recent tour dates and ticket availability, check out the tour website here.