Washington, D.C.'s famous cherry trees along the Tidal Basin reached peak bloom on St. Patrick's Day in 2024, marking one of the earliest blooms on record.

Peak bloom — when 70% of the Yoshino cherry trees along the Tidal Basin are flowering — lasts for several days, according to NPS.

The National Cherry Blossom Festival says 1.5 million people visit every year. Here's a look at the trees on the day that peak bloom was announced.