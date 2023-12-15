Buy local: 6 DC stores great for last-minute holiday gift shopping

Quick! How long do you have left to finish your Christmas shopping?

The days are dwindling until Santa comes to town, and there's even less time before holiday shipping deadlines, but you still have time to find a thoughtful gift for everyone on your list.

But rather than rush-ordering a present from a big box store, why not make a quick stop at a cool shop in your own backyard?

If you're looking for a unique shopping experience and even more unique gifts all while supporting business owners, you have tons of options across D.C., Maryland and Virginia. American Express' Small Business Saturday map can help you find shops right in your zip code, but we also wanted to share some of our favorites.

Here are some great small, local businesses that you can support this holiday season.

Miss Pixie's: For the friend who loves thrift shops and estate sales

📍 1626 14th Street NW, Washington, D.C.

🔗 Website

Holiday hours: Regular hours are 11 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. daily. The store will be open 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Christmas Eve; noon to 5 p.m. on Dec. 26 and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Dec. 31. It will be closed Christmas Day.

Pro tip for quick and easy shopping: Peruse their Instagram, then call 202-232-8171 or email pixie@misspixies.com to ask questions or confirm a purchase. Local delivery starts at $45.

The vintage home store is a fun place to shop filled with quirky and surprising wares – plus tons of options for cards.

Ornate lamps, pretty glassware, vintage dishes, floral teapots, eclectic wall art and offbeat home décor all count as great gifts in our book. Miss Pixies also carries a rotating selection of local artisans’ work. The vintage-style posters of world maps and plants are crowd-pleasers, too.

Of course, you could go big for your friend or family member who has been desperate for a new ottoman, bar cart or bookshelf (if you really get their taste).

It may be your last holiday season to shop at this 14th Street institution: Miss Pixies has plans to downsize and relocate within Northwest D.C. by this spring!

Because Science: For the STEM lover in your life

📍 1759 Columbia Rd NW, Washington, D.C.

🔗 Website

Pro tip for quick and easy shopping: You can shop online and pick up at the store. Orders are usually ready within 24 hours, according to their website. Free gift wrapping will be available on Dec. 21 and 22, 6-8 p.m.

Holiday hours: Open daily 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. through Dec. 23, then 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Christmas Eve. The store will be closed on Christmas Day and New Year’s Day. Here’s a calendar.

Because Science will likely have something for anyone with a nerdy bone in their body.

The Adams Morgan store is sorted by interest, ranging from easy-to-like biology gifts (think pretty bird puzzles and unusual animal plushies) to kid-friendly physics kits to brain teasers that will delight your STEM-minded coworkers.

Circuit board art, ornaments and accessories are made right in the store’s lab with reused materials. There are lots of options for about $20, while framed pieces start at $54. Custom-made designs are available, too.

Looking for an experience gift? A session at the Craft Lab may be just right.

Bonus: Because Science offers free electronics recycling so you can declutter before the gifts roll in. The store may even transform some of your old tech into art.

The Spice Suite: For the foodie

📍 2201 Channing Street NE, Washington D.C.

🔗 Website

Holiday hours: The store is open Thursday to Sunday, noon to 5 p.m., and Friday and Saturday, noon to 6 p.m. They’ll be open Christmas Eve from noon to 5 p.m., but closed Christmas Day.

Pro tip for quick and easy shopping: You can look for gifts for your non-foodie friends, too. Check out their rotating selection of pop-ups from other Black-owned small businesses.

Owned by D.C. native and Howard University graduate Angel Gregorio, the store has a selection of creative spice blends; mixes for cookies, drop biscuits and other treats; hot sauces and foodie-approved apparel.

The Spice Suite isn’t just a store to help you step up your cooking game. It’s also a “dream incubator” that aims to share a space with other small businesses – so if you go, you can also find vendors selling natural beauty products, home goods and more.

The Holiday Shop by Salt & Sundry: For the socially conscious friend with luxury taste

📍 1401 S Street NW, Washington, D.C.

🔗 Website

Holiday hours: The Holiday Shop is open 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday to Saturday and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on most Sundays. Christmas Eve hours are 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. The shop will be closed Christmas Day.

Pro tip for quick and easy shopping: Check out the gift boxes that are ready to be handed to your lucky giftee. Options include the Sugar and Spice box with edible treats ($85) and The Crowd Pleaser with a brushed cotton throw and Virginia-made candle ($165).

Salt and Sundry took over the former Little Leaf space with a golden and glittery holiday shop that smells as nice as it looks.

Visit for festive but modern and chic housewares, self-care products, ornaments and hosting supplies like these dip-dyed candles. Décor, cards, stocking stuffers and edible gifts – including a tiny gingerbread house! – mean you can tick off several items from your list. Make sure to check out jewelry by Virginia artist Cindy Liebel and other items from the BIPOC Makers collection whether you visit The Holiday Shop or Salt and Sundry’s year-round locations on 14th Street NW or at Union Market.

Anacostia Arts Center: For the artist

📍 1231 Marion Barry Avenue SE, Washington, D.C.

🔗 Website

Holiday hours: Generally Tuesday to Sunday, noon to 5 p.m. Check this page for more details.

Pro tip for quick and easy shopping: The Umoja Market on Saturday, Dec. 16, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. will bring even more vendors to the space, plus Selfies with Santa and a Kwanzaa demonstration.

The physical space for the Anacostia Arts Center houses several artists and small businesses, all with the goal of increasing equity and economic opportunities for communities in the District. Treat yourself and the people on your gift list to goodies from vegan soul food to vintage clothes – and even performances.

Our favorite on the list? Mahogany Books says it strives to elevate books written for, by, or about people of the African Diaspora (fun fact: They recently opened a location inside Reagan National Airport!).

Shop Made in DC: For a fast, reliable and very DC shopping experience

📍 Locations at Wharf, Logan Circle, Georgetown, Capitol Hill and Union Market

🔗 Website

Holiday hours: Vary by location; check all hours and locations here.

Pro tip for quick and easy shopping: Online orders can be picked up in 1-3 days.

With locations across the District offering a wide range of goods and gift boxes, odds are you’ll find a great gift at Shop Made in DC. Scheduled through Dec. 23, Spotlight Maker pop-ups are a chance to meet the entrepreneurs behind locally-made products.

