17 Pumpkin Spice Products That Are Here Even Though It's Still Summer

There isn't even the slightest hint of a chill in the air — in fact, tens of millions of people are dealing with the scorching sun and high temperatures across the country, thanks to an unprecedented heat wave. Even so, there’s a force so strong that it simply cannot be stopped by late summer heat: pumpkin spice season.

We’re barely into the last moments of summer and stores are already putting out their pumpkin décor and fall-flavored masterpieces on store shelves. Home Depot has been selling its famous 12-foot skeleton since July. The line betwixt summer and fall has seemingly become less of a border and more of mere suggestion, and that has led some on social media to argue both against and in favor of the blurring of the two seasons.

“Summer isn’t over until september 22. put the pumpkin spice AWAY,” said one user on Twitter.

Stay informed about local news and weather in the D.C. area. Get the NBC4 Washington app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

summer isn’t over until september 22. put the pumpkin spice AWAY. pic.twitter.com/y8DONxdD8f — kar🥂 (@krsklgn) August 11, 2022

“Im over the summer, I want cold weather, pumpkin spice and Halloween already,” said another Twitter user, to which another user replied, “Downvote.”

Just because the scintillating blend of cinnamon, nutmeg, clove and other spices are being shaken, stirred and sprinkled atop everything from lattes to Spam doesn’t mean you’re going to have to ditch your flip-flops and tankinis for a knitted turtleneck and light moisture wicking jacket. It’s possible to enjoy both, we promise.

“This is me, bring on the werewolves, pumpkin spice, cool weather, and pumpkin spice werewolves!” said one person tweeted along with a meme of Leonardo DiCaprio looking like the king of an autumn solstice ball.

Luckily for most of the folks above and so many other pumpkin spice fans, tons of food brand favorites are releasing their pumpkin spice creations earlier and earlier. Though it may still be summer, there’s a real opportunity to enjoy the best of both worlds and pick up some of the following pumpkin-spiced items on your way to your last beach hang of the year.

Krispy Kreme

Krispy Kreme holds the distinction of being the first retailer to bring pumpkin spice season into late summer this year, launching its pumpkin spice collection in stores on Aug. 8.

The doughnut chain introduced an all-new item: the Pumpkin Spice Latte Swirl Doughnut, a treat it says is based on "the beverage that started it all." Also joining the menu is a Pumpkin Spice Iced Coffee, in addition to the return of Krispy Kreme's annual pumpkin spice lineup, which includes its Pumpkin Spice Original Glazed Doughnut, Pumpkin Spice Original Filled Cheesecake Doughnut and Pumpkin Spice Cake Doughnut.

Dunkin’

Not to be overshadowed, Massachusetts ubiquity and Ben Affleck-favorite coffee retailer Dunkin' came out on Aug. 10 with a broad array of items to celebrate pumpkin spice season, including its Pumpkin Spice Cold Brew topped with pumpkin cream cold foam, Pumpkin Spice Signature Latte, and a new item, the Nutty Pumpkin, a coffee creation combining its original blend coffee with a pumpkin spice swirl, a hazelnut shot and a dash of cream.

The chain’s fall bakery lineup includes its glazed Pumpkin Cake Donut, Pumpkin Munchkins Donut Hole Treats and a Pumpkin Muffin, to boot.

In addition, Dunkin' is offering Pumpkin Munchkin Creamer, the first-ever seasonal creamer from the brand which can be found in the grocery aisle this fall. This flavor features a pumpkin-forward cream with hints of sweet doughnut glaze and natural spices.

Goldfish x Dunkin'

For the first time, cheesy cracker purveyor Goldfish is partnering with Dunkin’ to bring fans a fun fall flavor with new limited-edition Goldfish Dunkin’ Pumpkin Spice Grahams. The seasonal flavor will be available starting September 1 wherever Goldfish are sold in a 6.6-ounce bag for a suggested price of $3.39.

Additionally, on Aug. 18 at 12 p.m. ET, the partnership is giving fans early access to purchase the limited-edition cracker by releasing a limited quantity exclusively through @GoldfishSmiles on TikTok before the product starts its official store roll-out in September.

I had the chance to try these and they’re great: as snackable as the cheesy original but cinnamon-sweet instead of savory. Who knew there would be a Goldfish cracker perfect to toss atop ice cream like little aquatic sprinkles?

Oreo

On Aug. 3, Oreo announced on social media that its Pumpkin Spice Sandwich Cookies would be making their triumphant return for the first time in five years. The cookies, which were once reviewed — and approved — by TODAY staff, will be making a limited-time return to store shelves on Aug. 15.

This iteration of the sandwich cookie, two golden wafer cookies filled with a rich pumpkin spice-flavored creme, have only been offered by the company twice before: once in 2017 and once in 2014, so act accordingly if you want to grab yourself a taste of that sweet pumpkin spice.

RXBAR

Available Aug. 30, whole-food protein-bar purveyor RXBAR is dropping its Pumpkin Spice flavor. The bars, which are 12 ounces and made with egg whites, dates, nuts and other natural ingredients are “anything but basic,” according to the company. This seasonal flavor contains cinnamon, cloves and actual pumpkin, which will satisfy the pumpkin cravings of at least one TODAY icon.

Nutpods

“The weather says summer, heart says fall,” begins a press release by Nutpods — and we couldn’t agree more. The plant-based creamer brand is bringing back its seasonal Pumpkin Spice creamer for fall beginning Aug. 16.

The company said the zero-sugar alternative to traditional coffee creamers provides “the defining flavor of autumn with every sip of coffee” and is available in 11.2- or 25.4-ounce containers in select retail stores, or 11.2-ounce containers online. You can find the limited-time flavor at select retailers nationwide including Kroger, Sprouts and H-E-B, and online on its website and Amazon.

Nestle Toll House

Nothing says fall like a cool night in with a freshly baked cookie, sure, but nothing says a good night can’t be enjoyed with a freshly baked cookie in an air-conditioned room in the middle of August, either.

Nestle Toll House is now offering 14-ounce packages of its seasonal flavor: Pumpkin Spice Cookie Dough. The option offers a sumptuous mix of sweet pumpkin spice flavor and white chocolate morsels. “I’m so excited that I can barely type right now,” said one fan on Twitter.

Siggi's

The Icelandic dairy company says its seasonal Pumpkin & Spice skyr is back, made with all-natural ingredients and ready for your lunch-break daydream sessions. While looking out your window at the leaves that haven’t fallen yet, you can enjoy this fan-favorite flavor on its own, but Siggi’s also suggests you can use it to make smoothies, pumpkin bread, a fall-flavored tiramisu and more. Siggi’s can be found at retailers nationwide including Whole Foods.

Coffee Mate

Coffee Mate Pumpkin Spice Flavored Creamer comes in a 32-ounce bottle and is ready to ring in Uggs season and make your brew as autumnal as Taylor Swift’s “Folklore.” The nondairy coffee creamer is lactose-free, cholesterol-free and gluten-free but full of rich and smooth spicy pumpkin notes that will have you humming the opening notes of “Cardigan.” This creamer (which also comes in a zero-sugar version) is available in grocery stores and mass retailers nationwide.

Califia Farms

If your morning coffee requires a plant-based approach, Califia is ringing in the fall at the end of the month of August. The creamer company is celebrating the season with three pumpkin spice themed items: Pumpkin Spice Oat Barista Blend, a pumpkin flavored oat milk which comes in a 32 ounce carton; Pumpkin Spice Latte Coffee with Almondmilk, a beverage blend made with 100% arabica cold brew, pumpkin puree and fall spices, and blended with creamy almond milk in a 48-ounce bottle; and Pumpkin Spice Almondmilk Creamer, which pairs its almond milk creamer with real pumpkin puree, cinnamon, ginger and nutmeg in a 25.4-ounce bottle.

Tate’s Bake Shop

This reporter has a personal connection to the brand; one of its signature flavors got me through a particularly hard breakup a few years ago. Why reflect about all the red flags and wistful goodbyes when you’re enjoying the buttery crunch of Tate’s chocolate chip cookies?

Thankfully, just in time for cuffing season, Tate’s Bake Shop has announced the launch of a new limited edition flavor: Pumpkin Spice Cookies. The seasonal (and kosher!) treats feature pumpkin pie-esque crisp cookies with creamy white chocolate chips speckled throughout each cookie, making it a uniquely satisfying treat to transition into fall.

Tate’s has offered a variety of seasonal flavors to customers in the past, including Blueberry Crisp, Key Lime Coconut, Gingersnap and now the signature flavor of autumn. Tate’s Pumpkin Spice Cookies will be available on Tate’s website and in stores nationwide this month.

STōK

“Our marketing department made us do this … again. But let’s face it, pumpkin is delicious,” reads the description of its pumpkin spice entry on beverage retailer STōK’s website, and while the sentiment of exhaustion from pumpkin spice is at fever pitch for some since the first leaf has yet to change color, for many of us, pumpkin is in fact delicious any time of the year.

According to STōK, Pumpkin Cold Brew is back on shelves and celebrating the boldest flavor of the season in the “most #antibasic way possible.” The flavor of this seasonal STōK is pumpkin for cold brew lovers: coffee-first, with a touch of a toasty signature spice blend for a bold and not-too-sweet taste of the season.

To celebrate, STōK is also giving away custom temporary tattoos to cold brew fanatics with the purchase of STōK Pumpkin Cold Brew at select retailers. Also, for those who a photo of themselves with their STōK Pumpkin Cold Brew to Instagram, the brand is offering a chance to win a year’s supply of STōK Cold Brew Coffee. That contest starts on Sept. 18, so keep an eye on STōK’s Twitter or Instagram this fall to enter.

Cup Noodles

“There’s a fine line between genius and insanity … Care to cross it with us?” reads Nissin Foods description of its Cup Noodles Pumpkin Spice, which made their debut last year. “Cup Noodles jumps on the Pumpkin Spice crazy train with a special pumpkin seasoning that’s the perfect blend of sweet, savory and spiced.”

Nissin is aware of the uniqueness of offering this flavor in instant ramen, a format that is most typically enjoyed as a savory dish. Even though it’s not coming until October to select retailers, Nissin announced Cup Noodles Pumpkin Spice’s return a little early, perhaps to give everyone time to prepare spiritually.

Cup Noodles’ “most outlandish pumpkin spice flavor on the market” (Nissin’s words, not ours!) are back to provide customers with an “ultimate fall treat you’ll be craving all season.” Made with a special pumpkin seasoning that Nissin notes is a “perfect blend of sweet, savory and spiced,” these saucy noodles are ready with just a splash of water and four minutes in the microwave … if you dare.

Philadelphia Cream Cheese

Who doesn’t love a schmear? This fall, Philadelphia Cream Cheese encourages you to take your bagels to the next level with its Pumpkin Spice Cream Cheese. The 150-year-old company is already offering the seasonal flavor made with real pumpkin and cinnamon in retailers across the country, so all that stands between you and a smooth and creamy bite is a trip to your local grocer.

Philadelphia also said its pumpkin-y cream cheese can be used on much more than what pops out of the toaster: Think pumpkin frosting, French toast or cookies.

Dairy Queen

“So what if it’s summer?” said Dairy Queen in an email to TODAY Food. “Pumpkin spice season can’t wait for sweater weather and DQ is ready to meet the craving with the triumphant return of the Pumpkin Pie Blizzard Treat.”

DQ encourages us all to welcome Pumpkin Spice Season a tad bit early, on Aug. 29. What better to enjoy the end of summer bleeding so seamlessly into the fall by having an icy autumnal treat? With a Pumpkin Pie Blizzard Treat, customers can enjoy real pumpkin pie pieces blended with creamy vanilla soft serve and crowned with whipped topping plus a wool-sweater-esque sprinkle of nutmeg. “No heavy knits required,” DQ said.

Chobani

Chobani is swinging into fall a little bit early with a host of new and already-introduced pumpkin spice items, from its signature Greek yogurt to ready-to-drink beverages and creamer, to boot. New pumpkin spice items include Chobani with Zero Sugar Pumpkin Spice, a yogurt with zero sugar, now available for a limited time to ring in the flavor of the season, available in 5.3-ounce single-serve cups.

This new flavor joins two of Chobani’s pumpkin-flavored yogurt options. First up, Greek Yogurt Pumpkin Spice Blended, which returns with real pumpkin blended with seasonal spices of nutmeg and cinnamon available in 5.3-ounce 4-packs and 5.3-ounce single-serve cups. Second, Chobani Flip Pumpkin Harvest Crisp, which is a pumpkin yogurt which comes with oatmeal pastry pieces, creamy frosting chunks and cinnamon frosted cookies. This flavor is available in 4.5-ounce 4-packs as well as in 4.5 ounce single-serve cups.

Also new to the Chobani lineup is Coffee Cold Brew with Pumpkin Spice Creamer, a ready-to-drink cold brew coffee blended with Chobani’s fan-favorite dairy-based pumpkin spiced creamer, available in 32 fluid ounce cartons for under $5.

Other fan-favorite pumpkin spice items returning to the lineup include Coffee Creamer Pumpkin Spice Flavored, a coffee add-in that is made with natural cream, real milk, cane sugar and natural flavors to give every sip of your morning joe a pumpkin-spiced note, available in 24-fluid ounce cartons; and finally, Chobani’s Oat Coffee Creamer Pumpkin Spice Flavored, which is made from gluten-free, whole-grain oats. It’s a nondairy creamer with natural flavors that gives your dairy free morning sip a lil’ pumpkin hug. These are also available in 24-ounce cartons.

Halo Top

Just in time for fall (and in fact a little bit before it), Halo Top Pumpkin Pie has appeared as a tasty pumpkin treat to bridge the gap between summer and autumn. Halo Top said its limited-edition Pumpkin Pie pint is an explosion of all things fall in every single scoop, boasting creamy pumpkin ice cream with delicious bits of pie crust swirled together for the perfect not-too-sweet ice cream that delivers all the cool fall flavor you need.

At only 360 calories per entire pint of Halo Top Pumpkin Pie, according to the company, it’s about the same calories as a single slice of pumpkin pie. Halo Top added that, with more protein and less sugar per serving, you can feel good about enjoying all that pumpkin pie flavor — maybe in one sitting.

You can find Halo Top Pumpkin Pie on store shelves nationwide for a limited time only, starting Sept. 1 until the end of November.

This story first appeared on TODAY.com. More from TODAY: